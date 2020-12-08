While COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the number of cases in local classrooms are still relatively low. However, there are more active cases then there have been at any other time since school began.
Rockingham County Public Schools has seen 81 total cases since school began on Sept.10, split almost equally between students and staff.
The school with the highest number of COVID-19 cases is Massanutten Technical Center with 17. Behind MTC are John C. Myers Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School with six cases each.
Currently, there are 19 active cases in Rockingham County Schools. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl updates an online dashboard every evening with new COVID information, as well as sending out notification letters to families.
Instances of staff COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg City Public Schools outweighed student cases almost four to one. There have been 26 total cases of COVID-19 among HCPS staff and seven cases among students, according to Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division.
Total COVID-19 cases in HCPS:
• Central Office — 4
• Bluestone Elementary School — 2
• Waterman Elementary School — 3
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 1
• Spotswood Elementary School — 3
• Harrisonburg High School — 7
• Keister Elementary School — 2
• Smithland Elementary School — 4
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 0
• Skyline Middle School — 1
• Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center — 2
• Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation — 2
Horizons Edge — 1
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Harrisonburg is reporting 3,660 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 106 hospitalizations and 38 deaths attributed to the virus. Rockingham County saw its COVID case count rise by 67 in Monday’s VDH report, with 2,623 cumulative cases, 169 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
