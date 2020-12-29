One month into the COVID-19 outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail has resulted in more than half of the jail’s population testing positive and hundreds of inmates exposed.
In response to the increased number of positive cases in the facility, the Verona jail conducted a retest for inmates and staff on Dec. 21, with results announced two days later.
According to a press release from Wednesday, 464 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 25. In addition, a total of 71 staff members have also tested positive since Nov. 13.
As of Wednesday, the jail’s population was 796 inmates — a decrease from 834 reported in custody on Dec. 4.
The retest showed an additional 60 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update provided on Dec. 11. Since then, the press release stated, MRRJ was notified of an additional three inmates who tested positive from the previous week’s testing.
The update from Dec. 11 reported an additional 49 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 358. At the time, the jail had 820 inmates.
Additional information was released on Dec. 11 from the jail that reported 11 of the 30 housing units had inmates who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 49 inmates who were positive, 38 were from two male housing units.
In the most recent update, one staff member tested positive on Dec. 17 and another on Dec. 21. Both are self-isolating at home.
With cases increasing at the jail, restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 are to remain in effect for the “foreseeable future,” according to the press release.
MRRJ staff continues to coordinate with the Central Shenandoah Health District and the Virginia Department of Health. Another retest of staff and inmates will be administered this week, according to the press release.
The increase in positive cases remains on trend for cases reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,284 cumulative cases in Harrisonburg and 3,691 in Rockingham County.
Rockingham County reported its largest increase in cases on Christmas with 114.
As of Monday, there were 58 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District — three of which were in correctional facilities.
