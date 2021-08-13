Staff of the Central Shenandoah Health District said recent changes to how the community can defeat COVID-19 because the virus is changing.
“The longer viruses can find susceptible hosts within a population, the more propensity they have to mutate and those mutations typically follow the survival-of-the-fittest rule that the ones that tend to survive and propagate are faster, stronger and more devastating than the previous versions,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, CSHD director.
“The race to get people vaccinated to win against these viral mutations is a real one,” she said.
Virginia has seen a 950% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June and hospitalizations on Aug. 4 had increased by 31% from one week prior, according to Kornegay.
”Unfortunately, in mid-July, we started seeing an uptick in cases that has continued and is expected to continue in the early fall period,” she said of cases in the health district.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland and the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Of the newly identified COVID-19 cases across the northwest of the state, which includes the Central Shenandoah Health District, 94.4% have been detected in unvaccinated people, according to Kornegay. And 97% of those newly hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated, she said.
”We’re definitely seeing higher rates of COVID-19 where our vaccination uptake is lower,” she said.
She also said in the fraction of cases when a vaccinated person does get COVID-19, 98.4% have only experienced mild symptoms, even if they are in the most at-risk populations for the virus, which include those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease.
“Vaccination with any of the three vaccines in use in the U.S. prevents both severe illness, hospitalizations and death [from COVID-19],” Kornegay said. “And that’s really what they’re designed to do. We don’t have any vaccine that we use that protects 100% against illness. However, what these vaccines, and other highly effective vaccines that we typically use for children and adults, do and do well are prevent severe complications and in the case of COVID, that would be hospitalizations, ICU stays and death.”
However, even though vaccines are doing their job now, it is important to reduce the spread of the virus to reduce mutations that could be deadlier and more able to break through the vaccines we have now, according to Kornegay.
That requires going back to the “layered mitigation strategies” that were used to reduce people’s exposure to COVID-19, including wearing of N-95 masks indoors, washing hands and reducing or stopping visits to large gatherings, she said.
“As much as we’d like to get beyond all those things, particularly the need to mask in public, with the uptick in cases, we really have to go back to those layered mitigation strategies that allowed us to successfully get through the previous surges,” Kornegay said.
She said those strategies will help keep school in session for students who already lost so much last year and this year. “I think we saw what a toll non-in-person virtual education took on children and parents alike, and the goal for this school year is to definitely get kids back to in-person learning,” Kornegay said. “The way we’re going to be successful with that is the same way we were successful [in the spring] with the layered mitigation standards” in schools.
Kornegay said the health district is continuing to work with partners, such as the Rockingham County Fair, to reach out to those who may distrust the COVID-19 vaccines or may not have enough information about it.
“Sometimes, people just need their questions answered in order to feel comfortable,” she said.
