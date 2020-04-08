Steve Schofield is no stranger to getting campaign signatures, but since social distancing measures have been put in place, Schofield may not make it on the ballot in November.
For the last eight years, Schofield has been serving on Bridgewater’s Town Council. In past election years, he has been able to get more than the required 125 signatures to be on the November ballot.
Seeking his third term, Schofield began gathering campaign signatures in February, but with just over 60 signatures to his name, the candidate has pushed the brakes due to COVID-19.
“When the governor came out with the stay-at-home order, I just stopped,” Schofield said. “I didn’t feel comfortable, and I wanted to be sensitive to the issue.”
Prior to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, Schofield took to Facebook to ask those who would support him to add their signature to his campaign, but has since stopped asking for signatures.
Schofield said the main reason he stopped asking for signatures was Bridgewater’s demographic.
“We have a lot of elderly here,” he said.
Another reason was Schofield wanted to lead by example and follow Northam’s order to stay at home.
“I felt I was breaking that [when getting signatures],” he said. “We should be leaders on that and do it.”
With his campaign put on hold, Schofield turned in the signatures he had to the voter registrar's office, where he said he had roughly 63 signatures be approved -- half of what he needs to qualify.
The deadline to file to be on the November ballot is June 9, a day before Northam’s stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted. As Schofield complies with the order, he hopes there will be measures put in place to extend the filing period to allow him and other candidates to get their signatures in a safe manner.
“We have to see what happens,” he said. “There are three seats in Bridgewater up and if there are no signatures, then there is no one on the ballot. I hope it wouldn’t get to that.”
Schofield said that while the election is small in scope compared to other things happening across the commonwealth, it is important to have a continuity of government and to allow voters to have a choice of who they elect to council.
“This is still something on the scope of importance,” he said. “I hope it would be looked at on the state level and maybe have the deadline extended.”
If able to qualify for the ballot, Schofield said he hopes to be able to continue working with the “fine government” the town has, adding that the Town Council has true civility when dealing with the issues.
“At the local level, we affect people’s lives more and I think we are doing good things for the folks in Bridgewater,” he said. “I’d like to continue that.”
Those up for re-election in Bridgewater are Schofield, Travis Bowman and William Miracle. Bowman and Miracle both confirmed Wednesday that they will run for re-election.
