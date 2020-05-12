The COVID-19 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Response Fund granted an extra $66,000 to area nonprofits on Friday, according to a Tuesday joint press release from representatives of The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham along with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
Recipients include Adagio House, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Bridge of Hope, Church World Service Harrisonburg Immigration & Refugee Resettlement, Ciomite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos, Elkton Area United Services, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Family Life Resource Center, First Step, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Lacey Spring Community Food Pantry, New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center, Open Doors, Our Community Place, RISE UMFC, Roberta Webb Child Care Center, Salvation Army, Second Home Learning Center, The Arc of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, Way to Go, Inc., and Harrisonburg First Responders, according to the release.
The organization had already granted over $200,000 to local nonprofits.
— Staff Reports
