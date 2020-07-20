Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.