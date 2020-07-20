Amy Funk was scheduled to have her third and final dress fitting Wednesday when the Rockingham County Fair Pageant committee announced its decision to cancel the pageant due to safety concerns of COVID-19.
Funk, 44, of Broadway, was going to compete for Mrs. Rockingham County Fair Queen — a title she was aiming to win after being named second runner-up in 2019.
Like most contestants, Funk started shopping for her gowns in January, had new head shots taken and was getting ready to schedule her hair and makeup appointment in preparation for the competition. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funk’s gowns won’t see the stage lights until further notice.
“I was disappointed,” she said.
As president of JKC Transport Inc., a trucking company in Broadway, Funk spends her days working with trucks and truck drivers. When the work day is over, she goes home to her husband and two sons.
Getting into pageants was something that allowed her to do more “girl” activities and, with help from a friend who had experience competing, Funk found a new outlet for herself.
“I like to feel like a girl once in a while,” she said. “[Pageants] was a good girl thing to do.”
Funk has been competing in pageants for the last four years and has won the titles of Mrs. Skyline Drive, Mrs. Elkton Field Day and Mrs. Singers Glen Fire Department. With each pageant she competes in throughout the year, Funk said its like having a reunion with her friends.
“Those of us who are older girls, we are a sisterhood now,” she said.
Funk was less than three weeks away from having one of those reunions when the Rockingham County Fair Pageant was canceled.
Melissa Stum, pageant director, said canceling the pageant was one of the “hardest decisions I’ve made in the 17 years of doing this pageant,” and a decision not made lightly.
Stum said the decision was based on the fact that not everyone’s safety could be ensured by holding the pageant.
“While the spike of COVID had stayed relatively low, when it started to spike it started to send up red flags as to how we could safely protect everyone,” she said. “We have contestants ranging in age from one month up to 50 years old competing for 11 different titles.”
Stum also said there were concerns over how to keep attendees safe as previous pageants saw an attendance of more than 500 people.
“Up until [July 11] the committee had planned to carry through with the pageant. Trophies, crowns and banners were all in hand,” she said.
Then pageant judges began to back out, vendors canceled and volunteers weren’t able to commit to helping with the event.
“We were basically out of options,” Stum said.
Funk said she was OK with the decision to cancel the pageant, but was disappointed for the other contestants and crowned queens from the 2019 pageant.
“The girls currently queens … they lost out on six months of events they were scheduled to do.” she said. “And if they did the pageant and whoever was crowned the new queens, would they have the same time at the fair?”
All queens crowned in 2019 will continue to represent the fair throughout 2020, Stum said, as all agreed to keep their titles.
Funk hopes the fair pageant will be able to come back next year and be “better than it was before,” adding that she will be saving all her gowns for the next pageant. She also wished people would take under consideration the time that goes into planning a pageant, volunteers needed to make it happen and what it takes to compete.
“Those of us who get up on stage to bring forth best smile and the best on stage question … it takes a lot of guts,” she said. “I go in with that [winning] attitude and if I don’t win with the actual crown, I win in other ways, like having friends. That is the biggest thing for me and that is how it is for most of us.”
Stum said she plans to refund the entry fees and use the same theme for next year’s pageant.
“We just hope to see everyone safe and healthy in 2021,” she said.
