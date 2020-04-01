Weeks before a public hearing was scheduled to discuss the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget, Rockingham County staff were back at the drawing board after COVID-19 left a hole in revenue estimates and a vast amount of unknowns, including whether organizations will receive requested funding.
Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county, presented a proposed budget to county staff and the Board of Supervisors during a work session on Feb. 26. Since then, Davidson and the finance department have re-evaluated the budget due to statewide closures of schools and businesses.
“These factors have played a major role in the budget,” she said. “The closures will result in less tax and fee revenue for the county to fund operations.”
At the next board meeting, a revised budget will be presented for consideration.
“Food and beverage and tourism is the most affected at this point,” Davidson said.
For the upcoming budget, Davidson said county staff are revising revenue estimates for many areas, including personal property, food and beverage, and tourism.
In the original proposal, revenue estimates for FY20-21 were $1.3 million for food and beverage taxes, $16.8 million for personal property taxes and more than $347,000 in transient occupancy taxes that are included in the tourism fund.
Tourism taxes and personal property taxes were expected to increase in revenue for the upcoming budget, but now are subject to change.
While COVID-19 changed next year’s budget, it has also influenced the current FY19-20 budget that ends June 30.
“We are projecting reduced revenue from food and beverage, tourism, recreation and courts,” Davidson said.
Major revenue collection dates for Rockingham County happen on Dec. 5 and June 5 when real estate bills are due. Davidson said collections were strong in December and county officials remain hopeful that June payments will come in as expected.
But the full impact has yet to be seen. Davidson said it is still early into the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s still “so much unknown.”
“We need to see the light at the end of the tunnel before we can really start to understand the full impact on the budget,” she said.
As a new budget is made, Davidson said people can expect to see reduced revenue across the board, not just in personal property tax collections, food and beverage, tourism and recreation.
“All of these will see a major reduction. Then, we will have to reduce expenditures in order to balance,” she said. “First, that will impact our capital improvement plan, then it will impact our operating budgets. As seen in past recessions, our departments will be asked to do more with less.”
One thing yet to be determined is if the 22 organizations that requested funding for FY20-21 will receive a contribution from the county.
Of the 22 organizations, 19 were slated to receive funding. Not included in the proposal were Blue Ridge CASA for Children, which requested $15,000, the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, which requested $5,000, and The First Tee, which requested $1,026.
Organizations that would have received an increased contribution as requested were the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
As meetings transition to being conducted electronically, county staff are working on ways to keep the public involved by allowing a phone-in or video-in option through Zoom to allow for public comment.
Those who want to watch the public hearing through Zoom can get more information on the county’s website.
