You don't have to dig deep into the big box of clichés to uncover "like pulling teeth." It's used to describe something that's hard to do, something that takes a lot of work, something that proves to be more difficult than it should be.
To describe getting any sort of information out of the Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah District — which spans from Rockingham to Bath and Rockbridge counties — with that adage would not be apt.
Teeth eventually can be pulled.
But in the lock-jawed local world of COVID-19 cases, the Central Shenandoah Health District is only releasing piecemeal information, giving the general public little notice of anything. Last week, it sent out a release confirming one patient in the five-county, five-city district had died from the virus.
Then nothing. No county of residence, no city of residence, no information at all to keep the public aware.
Then, on Saturday, it sent out a release saying that a long-term care facility in Harrisonburg was being investigated for a possible outbreak. That was it. If you had a family member in any of the facilities located in the city, no doubt your mind was sent racing.
Thankfully, employees of Accordius Health nursing home in Harrisonburg — putting their jobs on the line in very uncertain financial times — were willing to speak with News-Record veteran reporter Pete DeLea. They knew something was wrong, claiming a shortage of personal protective equipment. We later discovered from family members that one resident at the facility had died from the disease. On Thursday, the health district confirmed via a press release that Accordius is indeed the facility with the outbreak.
Five days after the initial announcement.
No employee should have to put their jobs on the line to do what is right, and when the Central Shenandoah Health District offers up no information, leading to rumors, innuendo and — even worse — possible panic, it is not doing its job to help fight this fast-spreading coronavirus.
The lack of transparency is especially tough to swallow when, last week, the Thomas Jefferson Health District, just across the mountain in Charlottesville, held an online roundtable where it was revealed that African Americans in the district were disproportionately contracting the virus. The VDH website breaks down the demographics, but at the state level, not locally. We applaud the Jefferson District for keeping the public informed.
In the Central Shenandoah District — with now 226 total cases, according to the VDH website, with 119 in Harrisonburg and 69 in Rockingham County — we just get crickets broken by the occasional "no further information will be provided."
In a Zoom meeting with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, the News-Record brought up these concerns. Thankfully, Warner saw where we were coming from, as did his colleague and fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine during a phone call.
"I think the greater transparency, the more we'll be able to then devise the strategies we need to get through the public health emergency," Kaine said. "Not knowing information raises anxieties."
It also helps spread the virus.
It also raises ire and puts us, the public, in a guessing-game scenario that is dangerous.
"I think we should be giving more guidance on how HIPAA applies in this kind of pandemic," Warner said. "And it doesn't make sense if one health district is providing a different set of information than another health district."
No, it doesn't. Keeping the public in the dark will never make any sense, and certainly not now with lives at stake.
