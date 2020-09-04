Despite COVID-19 cases cresting 600 at James Madison University, Bridgewater College is benefiting from its small student population and cases are still in the single digits.
BC students returned to campus on Aug. 20 and classes began on Aug. 25, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president of marketing and communications.
A lot has been done to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and the work that went on over the summer, as well as students’ commitment to mask wearing and social distancing, have led to only four cases of COVID reported so far at Bridgewater College, Parkhurst said.
Prior to move-in, classrooms were modified so students could maintain 6 feet of distance from one another. Areas such as auditoriums and concert halls were used for larger classes.
In addition, Bridgewater College benefits from the fact that there are only 1,600 students who all live on campus, limiting the chances of contracting the virus elsewhere.
Move-in was a matter of logistics, with every student given a time slot and a limited number of people they could bring to help them.
And so far, students are committed to wearing masks and not gathering in large groups, Parkhurst said.
“They have been amazing. They want to be here on campus, and we want them to have that experience for as long as possible,” she said.
The college has provided a number of socially distanced events to help keep the college experience social while also discouraging large parties.
Currently, the No. 1 factor that could force Bridgewater College to send students home is the number of quarantine spaces it has available. There are 34 rooms set aside for quarantining should students test positive for COVID. However, more space is being looked for.
About 15% to 20% of students opted to do virtual learning entirely and not return to campus. That option is being offered continuously. However, Parkhurst said, more students are comfortable with the current situation, and she hasn’t heard of anyone leaving campus after arriving.
“There has been a handful that after the JMU announcement they got to thinking,” she said of JMU’s decision Tuesday to suspend most in-person classes and send students living on campus home. “So, we may see more of that.”
Bridgewater College has created a dashboard so students and community members can monitor the number of COVID cases being reported. That can be viewed at bridgewater.edu/covid-19-and-cares-act/bridgewater-college-student-and-faculty-staff-covid-19-dashboard/.
