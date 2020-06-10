Tens of thousands of people pour into the small, picturesque Rockingham County town of Dayton for events every year.
But 2020 is no ordinary year, and so far the town has canceled two of its three largest events — the 11th annual Redbud Festival and ninth annual Dayton Muddler.
“I can’t think of anything more important than keeping everybody safe,” said Dayton Mayor Sam Lee. “There’s nothing we like more as a town than having people visit from out of town and to visit our town, but we have to think about the vendors and the people.”
At first, Redbud was postponed from its original date in the spring to June 20, but it was canceled in late May.
The event usually helps to kick-start shopping in the town after the winter season, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
“Events [are] one piece of our economic development,” Lawrence said.
Faith Smith, the owner of Dayton fabric shop Dressed Up Threads, said the Redbud Festival is the business’ second biggest day of the year.
Diane Roll, owner of the Dayton Tavern, said businesses can’t rely entirely on events, though they are beneficial.
“You need all those [events] combined,” Roll said. “You need graduations, Dayton Days and the Muddler to bring people to town, but if that’s all you’re banking on, that’s not a good business model.”
The town is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation in case it needs to cancel its largest event, the 41st annual Dayton Days, according to Lawrence.
Dayton Days is still planned for Oct. 3.
Dayton Days draws 35,000 to 40,000 people every year on the first Saturday of October.
Smith said Dayton Days is her business’ biggest day of the year.
Lee said many people come to the town’s events, such as the Muddler, from states away.
Last year’s Muddler drew over a thousand people to the town, more than half its population of more than 1,600.
“Not only do we like [having events], financially it makes a difference in our town, but again it’s nowhere near as important as someone’s health and safety,” Lee said.
