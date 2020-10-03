Though an estimated 5.6 million American workers lost health insurance coverage due to layoffs in March and April from the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Health did not see a major difference between the number of insured and uninsured COVID-19 patients and non-virus patients it tended to at four Valley hospitals, according to data provided by the not-for-profit health system.
“The proportion of insured versus uninsured patients we’ve seen with a COVID-19 related diagnosis doesn’t really seem different from our proportion of insured and uninsured overall,” said Pete Gallagher, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Valley Health.
Of the 807 COVID-19 patients to visit Valley Health hospitals as of Sept. 25 in Luray, Woodstock, Front Royal and Winchester, 126 were uninsured. An overwhelming majority, 87 of the 126, were treated in Winchester and eight in Front Royal.
Data about insured and uninsured COVID-19 hospital patients and other related patient economic data provided by Valley Health could not be provided by Sentara RMH or Augusta Health to the Daily News-Record.
Only three of the 68 COVID-19 patients at Page Memorial in Luray were uninsured and they all were treated in outpatient care. Eight patients at Page Memorial did have to stay in the hospital for treatment, but they were all insured. Three uninsured and 57 insured COVID-19 patients were treated in outpatient care at Page Memorial Hospital.
At Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, two uninsured patients had to stay at the hospital for treatment, though 35 others who had to stay at the hospital were covered by health insurance. In outpatient care, 26 COVID-19 patients did not have insurance, though 124 did.
Scott Crowley, Valley Health’s director of business analytics, said Valley Health does not collect information on why a patient may be uninsured, though he said there could be multiple reasons for a patient being uninsured other than job loss, such as personal preference.
“We really don’t know the reason they’re covered or not,” Gallagher said.
Only seven COVID-19 patients at the four Valley Health hospitals have been able to obtain financial assistance, but Gallagher said the system has a “robust” and readily available financial assistance program for patients.
“We’ve had a very limited number of charity cases, but the nuance that’s important to understand on charity care is for a patient to be designated, they need to complete a financial assistance form and then be determined [to qualify for] charity treatment,” said Gallagher.
And the costs to care for COVID-19 patients increased the demands on the hospital system, which has taken revenue hits during the pandemic.
On March 18, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association issued a statement in opposition to the government forcing hospitals to cancel elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry group warned of unintended, negative consequences such as surgical postponements for ongoing serious health problems absent which, though not an immediate emergency, could worsen without being addressed.
In mid-March, healthcare industry representatives also warned about potential economic problems and job losses caused by a drop in procedures and thus revenue, but by March 20, non-urgent medical procedures were stopped by Order of Public Health Emergency Two, which was signed by State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver and Gov. Ralph Northam.
On April 29, Northam announced non-urgent medical procedures could resume the following day.
The loss of six weeks of elective procedures cost commonwealth hospitals over $200 million, Dr. Michael P. McDermott, chairman of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association board of directors and the president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, told the Virginian-Pilot in April.
“In each of our locations [in] Luray, Woodstock, Front Royal and Winchester, if we’re not the largest employers, we’re probably pretty close. And through the COVID-period, we’ve done no layoffs” and used the Paycheck Protection Program to make sure employees are at least making 70% of their normal pay, Gallagher said.
And this is with various increased costs such as the need for an increased supply of personnel protective equipment even while the price of such items have risen, according to Crowley.
“We’ve spent millions and millions of dollars for PPE — both in the utilization for the PPE as well as the unit expense of the PPE,” Crowley said.
Such costs don’t fall solely on the COVID-19 patients, even though more PPE must be used to keep them and staff caring for them safe, he said.
Hospitals can get reimbursed for testing and treating uninsured COVID-19 patients at Medicare rates through the Health Resources and Services Administration, according to Crowley.
But yet, the increased cost of caring for COVID-19 patients “gets spread across your whole organization,” said Crowley.
