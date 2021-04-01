Dean Weaver led a healthy life.
The 55-year-old Linville resident led an active life.
At Eastern Mennonite University in the late 1980s, he played soccer. Later in life, he could be found on the sidelines, coaching his own children and many others who looked up to him as a second dad.
His friends said he had no underlying health conditions and took COVID-19 seriously, always wearing a mask, washing his hands and making sure he was socially distanced.
But on Jan. 12, the virus claimed his life as he laid in a hospital bed in isolation at Sentara RMH Medical Center. His rapid decline and death served as a wake-up call for many of his countless friends in the Harrisonburg community.
For some, it was a reminder that the virus has affected more than those in nursing homes. It left many with more questions than answers.
“It suddenly became more real,” said Weaver’s longtime friend, Eric Beck. “His death was particularly impactful, because there was no reason. There was no reason to think he would tailspin so quick, but he did.”
Now, his family and friends are left with his legacy and the memories. But, they say, they’re grateful he left so many with so many people.
Beck first met Weaver at a backyard party when he moved to Harrisonburg in 2005. They both attended Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg.
But their friendship took off a few years later when their daughters attended Linville-Edom Elementary School.
“His oldest two daughters are the same age as mine,” Beck recalled. “They played soccer. We coached many years together.”
Beck said one of the things he remembers most about his friend was Weaver’s ability to relate to anyone. He would often befriend and help those less fortunate, including the homeless.
“He was a very engaging person,” he said. “He made people feel welcomed. It was genuine. It wasn’t a show.”
Sam Petersheim also met Weaver at church and later became business partners on projects.
He said Weaver always made sure to find time to relax and step away from the office.
“We’re missing him, that’s for sure,” Petersheim said. “He was one of the guys that enjoyed the fun things in life. When it was the toughest to work, he’d say, ‘Let’s go golfing.’ He helped me slow down.”
While Weaver owned an irrigation system company and dabbled in development projects, including Collicello North and the Greenport subdivision by Sentara RMH Medical Center, his obituary barely mentions any of his work-related accomplishments, other than to say he had “entrepreneurial achievements.”
His friends say Weaver would want it that way.
“He put enjoying life first,” Petersheim said. “His work was something he did to make a living. He lived for his kids and wife. He loved to spend time with them.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March 2020, city leaders hoped that the Harrisonburg area would be spared from the brunt of the virus.
But they soon found out that wasn’t going to happen.
As of Wednesday, Harrisonburg reported 6,166 cases and 95 deaths, while Rockingham County logged 6,347 cases and 103 deaths.
A white flag is planted for each of the 198 deaths on the front lawn of Trinity Presbyterian Church on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
For about the first month of the pandemic, the Friendly City avoided large outbreaks.
But in mid-April, a vague weekend press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District rocked the Harrisonburg community. It simply stated it was investigating an outbreak at a long-term care facility in the city.
For those with loved ones in those facilities in Harrisonburg, it created more questions than answers, more fear than comfort.
They didn’t know if their loved ones were among those at the unnamed facility.
Several employees at Accordius on South Avenue, who requested anonymity due to fears of being fired, said dozens of residents flocked into the hallway to participate in a dance at the 97-bed facility.
Photographs on Accordius Health’s Facebook page on April 6 confirmed the party with the statement: “Social distancing has challenged our staff to become very creative to incorporate our resident’s love of music and dancing into our activities, but the [staff] hit [this] dance party out of the ballpark.”
At least 21 patients died from the virus, according to the health district.
Since the first outbreak, the virus has claimed both young and old in the Harrisonburg area.
COVID-19 claimed Pio Alberto Coceano’s life on Jan. 27.
The Mount Crawford resident and lifelong farmer’s journey to the Shenandoah Valley began decades ago.
He was born in Purgessimo, Italy, on May 7, 1931. At 23, he visited his sister, Dorina, who had married an American soldier, John Vincie, following World War II.
While in the states, Coceano met and fell in love with John’s cousin, Shirley. His family says they were married at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg on Sept. 28, 1957.
“He was full of life, still singing songs in Italian,” his daughter, Andria Bowman, 47, of Mount Crawford, said. “COVID stole that. He was a wonderful man. He had a wonderful sense of humor.”
While her father was in his older years, she said, he still should have had more time on Earth.
“No matter how old someone gets, when you love someone so much, you don’t want to let them go,” she said.
She said the grieving process has been hard for both her and her mom.
Bowman lost her brother in 2018 and her husband in 2019.
“We had a storm in our family. That’s three deaths in 26 months,” Bowman said.
She said she’s learned a lot about the grieving process and the difficulty the virus has caused in the healing process.
With her brother and husband’s passing, Bowman said she was surrounded by people. Friends and family flocked to the viewing and Mass to show their love and to comfort her during her family’s difficult time.
But with COVID, that couldn’t happen with her father. She said limitations on the number of people gathering combined with people’s desire not to go anywhere they didn’t have to has hindered the healing process for many COVID victims’ families.
“Grief can be very isolating. I realized that [viewings and funerals] are important,” she said. “It made a difference. People surrounding you, you need that in grief. I’m sad for my mother, because she didn’t have that. People just don’t know what to do. You don’t have people showing up. It’s kind of like they’re paralyzed now.”
She said she understands people do not want to go out, but people can do things to show they care.
“Calling. My mother appreciates the calls,” she said. “Maybe people can do porch visits, send flowers or a card to let them know you didn’t forget about it. I know people care, but it makes you feel people care. During COVID, you feel like they don’t.”
While the grieving process has been hard, she said she’s grateful her father died at home.
“After he got home, he was only here for three days,” she said. “At least he was here. I held his hand. A lot of people got cheated out of that. A lot of these people died completely alone or with strangers.”
