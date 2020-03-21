Recording studios are silent, museums are bare and stages are collecting dust, but Ivan Christo is dressed in a bacon suit and making music nonetheless.
From the outside, the art world looks asleep, but across the Valley, online and tucked away at home, creators are pouring their time into new visions and taking isolation in stride as a means for building and sharing the inner-workings of their imagination full-time.
As sound mixer for synthwave project Jaguardini, audiences may better recognize Christo with a cathode-ray tube TV set on his head, but under isolation, he is concentrating his energy into projects that previously took a backseat, such as commissions and pre-sales.
“There’s a lot of output. Some of it is personal, some of it is community, some of it is commission. … I feel like I have a lot of cooped-up energy, and I’m really just trying to put that into productive ways so everything I create, I feel like I’m validating my use of free time,” Christo said. “I’m not seeing this experience as a negative thing as I have so much work to do at home. I’m feeling positive about it.”
Typically a full-time employee in public education, Christo is now under lockdown at his Harrisonburg home and pouring himself into commissions and projects to make-up for the lost income of canceled shows and for funding to his latest album, set for release in April.
Christo said the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for people now out of work and who are at risk of contracting the disease, but the overall shift to staying at home has encouraged conversation between people to reevaluate how art serves the world as more than a luxury.
“The conversation is being had that artists are vital to our society, and we need to pay more attention to people who provide services like art instead of backing the big banks and billionaires. We should be focusing more on the service industry and artist because they are vital to our society,” he said.
To channel the constant stream of negativity in the news and media, artist Mary Rouse turned to her multimedia world and collaged “Response to COVID-19” from her studio at Sunnyside Retirement Community. At first, the notices and precautions were overwhelming, but she said Rev. Michael Bruce Curry’s message from the National Cathedral on March 15 delivered reassurance and inspired her vision to share an uplifting perspective through her project.
“It was very in the moment, responding to all the red-letter messages we were getting; all the ‘Stop, do not go beyond this line’ in our main building, and then I had the canvas pretty well covered with negative newspaper items,” Rouse said. “I listened to Reverend Curry’s message on Sunday morning and that sort of gave me the new impetus for a new positive plan, and that’s when I put the ‘love’ in the middle of the piece.”
To combat the bold headlines and harrowing updates that primed the canvas, Rouse began stamping messages of love and reminders of what remains after the daily chores and plans have been canceled, wiping the slate clean.
Before the pandemic, Rouse instructed piano and worked as a photographer for various groups like her church and Arts Council of the Valley. While she said she misses those pieces of her life, she is glad to have the opportunity to put her all into her art again and hopes others are doing the same.
“Self-expression was the most prominent idea, I think, with no intent of making a masterpiece or something. I was just responding to feeling,” she said. “So many people who are used to working regularly, I’m afraid they may not have the creative outlets others of us have depended on all our lives, and I hope they can find something they can do. … I think of those who are only accustomed to work, work, work, having time to play and release some of their feelings. I hope they’re successful in doing that.”
Angela Marie Carter is a local poet who initiated a virtual poetry reading on Facebook this week for writers to share audio and video clips in a forum. As a mental-health advocate, she said art has always been an avenue of healing and connection, so she wants to encourage creators to release their worries and ideas for everyone to grow in a time that invites stagnancy.
“I’ve always seen poetry as a means of survival. I hope people gain solace through sharing experiences in this way. Creation is not a sole act; our community is an example of that. Until the doors open again, this is a way for us to stay connected,” Carter said over Messenger. “It’s easy to get down and feel isolated during this time, but if nothing else, we can learn how important actual human connection and conversation is through these types of engagements.”
As people are unemployed and discouraged from going out, many are investing in arts and dabbling in new mediums, but art is also a livelihood for many. Christo said being a school employee secures him with a salary in the meantime, but the same cannot be said for everyone and the general population should not forget to support full-time artists and public servants.
“My friends and even some family in the art community who don’t have a salaried income — they’re suffering big time, not sure how they’re going to be able to pay rent, not sure how they’re going to be able to eat,” Christo said. “Some people don’t have any other option, so people need to be mindful if they know anyone in the service industry to see if they need food or anything because right now those people are left out to dry.”
Whether turning to art for income, as a means to navigate emotions or as a filler for free time, evidence of the arts pulsates everywhere as creators and makers let their pent-up idea run wild. Creativity is budding alongside the spring flowers, and Carter said she hopes this wave of art can touch everyone to remind people that the world will overcome this period of tension and fear, as it has before.
“I want to hear what artists have to say in these times, especially in these times,” Carter said over Messenger. “Art is more important now than ever. Creation is connection in a time of isolation. It’s been this way through wars, bad political climates, etc.”
Support can be paid to artist during isolation through Bandcamp, Indiegogo or online streaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.