The decline in the number of dairy farms has slowed, but the losses are not likely to be made up soon, according to Eric Paulson, vice president and treasurer of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
“It has stabilized a lot,” Paulson said. “Even in the pandemic, 2020 was still better than 2019 was.”
Virginia lost one dairy farm every two weeks during the later parts of 2019, while in the middle of the year the commonwealth was losing two dairy farms a week on average, according to previously provided data. Since 2014, dairy farmers have been battered by low prices resulting from decreasing demand for liquid milk.
Between 2008 and 2019, Rockingham County lost just over 25% of its Grade A dairy farms, according to Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services data provided by Laura Coffey, extension technical associate with the Department of Dairy Science at Virginia Tech.
Between 2018 and 2021, Rockingham County lost over 14% of dairy farms from 199 down to 171, according to data from the State Milk Commission provided by Michael Wallace, VDACS spokesperson. County data was not tracked by the milk commission before 2018, he said.
However, the county remains the state’s dairy and agricultural heavyweight, Paulson said.
State Milk Commission data show Virginia had 605 dairy farms in 2014 and this year has 387. Also across the commonwealth, dairy permits dropped to 443 this year from 643 in 2014, according to VDACS data provided by Wallace.
Paulson said 2020 was tough for dairy farmers, like for many others, but there were bright spots in the industry.
Danone North America in Mount Crawford was one part of the dairy industry that had a good year, according to Toby Duveneck, plant manager.
“We have had a string of record years,” he said. “2020 was another one of those.”
Last year, the facility produced 132 million gallons of product, according to Duveneck.
“The previous record was in 2019, where we produced 126 million gallons,” he said.
The Mount Crawford facility has nearly 650 employees and runs four shifts, according to Duveneck. He said the plant added a new line last year and is in the process of adding another.
Milk, coffee creamers, coffee beverages and non-dairy alternatives are produced at the facility 24/7, he said.
Duveneck said the company is projecting a 10% increase in production volume this year.
“We fully anticipate to have another record-breaking year in 2021,” he said.
The pandemic shifted the dairy industry in multiple ways, such as increasing demand on cheese for pizza and other quick-service food and away from butter and cream used in fine dining, Paulson said.
Other factors that have shaken the market included drops in production for school settings, but increases in retail purchases. Schools provide the same amount of milk to kindergartners as it does for an 18-year-old high school student, even if the latter is more likely to drink milk at home from the fridge, according to Paulson.
Many of these shifts in consumer preferences that occurred during 2020 is something the industry is hoping will remain as the market returns to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Paulson.
“Whole milk sales increased in Virginia, which is something we haven’t seen, really,” he said.
The positive dairy signals also include export markets, where data points to increased sales to countries like China and Mexico in 2021, according to Paulson.
Projections estimate an all-time high of 20% of all milk produced in the U.S. this year could be exported to Mexico, according to Paulson. Previous levels of dairy exports to Mexico were around 17% to 18%.
Paulson said optimism for high dairy prices encourages more production, though the more product, the less the value.
Nationwide, there was a 10% oversupply of dairy in the first half of 2020 and 10% of the stock had to be dumped, including some in Virginia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a program specifically to help farmers deal with the pandemic called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program last year.
“I consider [CFAP] another ad-hoc program the [Farm Service Agency] was given to help farmers through that tough time to continue farming, which is basically our mission — to provide an abundant and affordable food supply,” said Heather Trobaugh, county executive director for the Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency Office.
Producers of dairy, beef cattle, hogs, lambs, corn, soybeans, sorghum, millet and specialty crops like lettuce or greenhouse tomatoes were eligible for the program last year. Prices dropped by 5% or more for such producers during the pandemic. The program’s deadline has been extended for another 30 days, but is only open to poultry and hog producers, Trobaugh said.
And as family farms vanish, they are unlikely to be replaced by similar operations, according to Paulson.
“It’s not just a Virginia issue, it’s something we’re seeing nationwide — it’s consolidation,” Paulson said. “It’s tough when you see a dairy farm that’s been in a family for generations end.”
He said another trend is that closing dairy operations’ cows are increasingly being sold to out-of-state operations in the north or Georgia instead of to larger Virginia farms.
Rockingham County has strong dairy infrastructure, such as mills and equipment dealers, that make it easier to stay in the sector than other dairy farms lacking such resources, according to Paulson.
There are about as many dairy equipment dealers in Rockingham alone as across the entire state, he said.
Before the pandemic, dairy farmers saw 2020 as the time things would turn around for their prices. The pandemic did cause disruption, but farmers are still holding their heads high with cautious optimism as 2021 chugs on, Paulson said.
“I think there is a lot of hope,” he said. “I think people are very optimistic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.