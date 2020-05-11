Dayton Town Council appointed its two newest members at its Monday meeting, held via video-conferencing app Zoom, to fill in for the recently deceased councilors L. Todd Collier and Zachary Fletchall.
At the meeting, Angela Lawrence, town manager, said Dayton was looking at dedicating park benches or trees to the former town councilmen.
Collier and Fletchall died less than two weeks apart in April, sending tremors through the close-knit 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
Bradford Dyjak was appointed by council to fill Collier’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, while Dale Rodgers was tapped for Fletchall’s seat.
Rodgers will also serve until Dec. 31, when a special election will be held for the remaining two years of the term.
Dyjak has been Rockingham County’s director for planning since July 2018 and moved to Dayton with his wife, Andrea, in 2019.
“It’s certainly an honor and privilege and I’m very much humbled given these difficult times and with the passing of councilors Collier and Fletchall,” Dyjak said. “I’m certainly grateful for the contributions they’ve made and [I] certainly look forward to being a dedicated servant in representing the residents and getting to work pretty quickly.”
A native of the Baltimore area, Dyjak said that he always appreciated and was drawn to the Shenandoah Valley.
“I think tonight was a good overview of the budget considerations and the projects up ahead,” he said of Monday’s meeting. “I’m looking forward to tackling those issues.”
Rodgers has lived in Dayton since 2007 and spent most of his life in Rockingham County. He said he was “encouraged” while watching Monday’s meeting.
“I’ve never been in a public office before and, obviously, new things like that can be intimidating; but to listen to the general conversation and the way everyone interacted, I think I can be a pretty good part of the team,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers spent his early childhood in McGaheysville and his middle and high school years in Bridgewater. During high school, he worked at the Dayton poultry plant, which is now Cargill.
Along with over 30 years of management experience, Rodgers is also the founder, owner and president of PWD Window & Door Inc. He said he joined council without political aspirations or an agenda.
“It’s just simply an opportunity to serve and give back to the citizens and hopefully be a good contributor to the team they already have,” he said.
Though the council’s two newest members were appointed, they were not sworn in, and thus could not participate as full council members at Monday’s meeting.
Town attorney Jason Ham said if not for COVID-19, Dyjak and Rodgers could be sworn in as soon as they were appointed, but since the meeting was electronic, that option was unavailable.
“Which is not ideal, but that's the way it is I’m afraid,” he said.
Lawrence said that eight people applied for the positions and applicants were interview by council members and Mayor Sam Lee for 15 minutes each.
During the meeting, Lawrence introduced the town’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
No salary increases for staff are included in the budget, though if revenues improve, staff would consider a budget amendment in January for an increase, according to Lawrence.
No changes are slated for the staffing of the five-strong town’s police force.
Costs in the budget include $1.6 million for the water plant update, with construction costs being financed once the plant is operational, $150,000 for water and sewer line replacement and $30,000 for sidewalk repair and replacement targeted at College Street, according to town documents.
Staff is also proposing a new transient occupancy tax, which council has discussed in the past, according to Lawrence.
Another potential change is an amendment to the License Fee and Tax for Itinerant Merchants and Peddlers to be raised back to $200.
No vote was held on the budget.
Council and staff also discussed whether to cancel the Dayton Muddler, slated for Aug. 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision was not reached at the meeting.
Before the meeting, town staff, council and the planning commission held a special meeting to hear public comment on 210 Thompson St. being used as a storage facility for Merge Coffee’s coffee products.
Merge Coffee is a local coffee roaster with a location by Eastern Mennonite University and another shop slated to open in northern downtown Harrisonburg at the former Chanello’s Pizza location.
The property is owned by area businessman and former Harrisonburg Mayor, Rodney Eagle.
After a short meeting and no public comments against the move, the special use permit was recommended by the planning commission with conditions there would be no sales or service at the site along with a limit of one vehicle at the site. It was then approved by council with a change that there can be no more than one vehicle outside at one time.
