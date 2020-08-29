The town of Dayton received about $84,000 from the CARES Act through the county and town council has outlined some of its priorities for how to spend the money.
Council is slated to vote on formalizing the allocation process for the money at its September meeting, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
The three priorities councilors spoke about during a special session meeting Monday included support for town businesses, hazard pay for town staff that dealt with the public during the pandemic and the remainder would be used to cover town expenses for COVID-19 protections, according to Lawrence and councilors Jeff Daly, Cary Jackson, R.J. Ohgren and Tara Worthy.
“Those are the priorities that make the most sense,” Ohgren said. “We want to support the businesses in our community first because they were really hurt by this, and then we want to help the [town’s] people.”
Town Mayor Sam Lee and Worthy are on the council’s economic and community development committee.
“I would echo the same thing about the businesses,” said Worthy, who added the town is working on a process to ensure the money is given to businesses “fairly.”
Lee could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Town businesses will be able to apply for the grant even if they had received support from other sources, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Lawrence and Worthy said.
However, under the proposed plan, other economic support payments for businesses will be factored into the decision on how much a business will receive from the town, they said.
Town council is still finishing the application form for the business grants, according to Lawrence. The Economic Development Authority for the town would oversee disbursements.
The second priority for how council wants to spend the money is for town employees who had to regularly interact with the public, such as police officers and public works employees, Lawrence said.
The town would use what is left of the $84,0000 to recoup for items it bought to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as plexiglass, respirators for police officers and the legal fees for drafting ordinances around utilities and the electronic meetings, according to Lawrence.
