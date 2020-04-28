The COVID-19 related death toll at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg climbed to 21 at the 97-bed facility on Tuesday, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
It's an increase of eight fatalities since Wednesday.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said she anticipates the death toll to increase.
“Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for poor outcomes related to COVID-19. Our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones and who have loved ones who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The community continues to collaborate to meet the needs of all the residents of Accordius Health,” Kornegay previously said in a release last week.
On April 18, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents at the 97-bed facility and 12 of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Prior to the announcement, several employees and residents' family members voiced concerns about the lack of personnel protective equipment, which they say could have contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.
The nursing home outbreak is among at least two outbreaks in the Harrisonburg area.
The Department of Corrections reported 25 inmates at the Community Corrections Alternative Program in Linville tested positive for COVID-19. Among those, three have been released from custody.
The 125-bed facility is a transitional jail, where inmates learn vocational training and life-coping skills before they are released back into society.
Monday’s COVID-19 statewide tally on the VDH website was 14,399. The data showed 406 cases in Harrisonburg and 216 in Rockingham County. The statewide death count is 492.
