The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee has picked its three candidates for November’s City Council election, where the seats of party members Mayor Deanna Reed and councilman Richard Baugh, along with independent councilor George Hirschmann, are up for grabs.
The caucus, in which 533 city Democrats voted, tapped Reed and two newcomers — James Madison University adjunct professor and technical writer Laura Dent, as well as architect and businessman Charles Hendricks.
Hirschmann said in a Monday interview that he had yet to decide whether to run again as an independent, and Baugh said in a Tuesday interview he had no intention of running as an independent to retain his seat.
The city has seen revenues crater as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed the economy. In anticipation of a $4 million revenue loss, the city began laying off most of its part-time employees earlier this month.
However, a more dire picture is painted in a report from Virginia First Cities, a coalition group with its board that includes city managers, councilors and mayors from 16 of Virginia’s oldest cities, including Harrisonburg.
The report estimated an over $5 million, or nearly 5%, revenue loss for the city this fiscal year, and a potential revenue loss at over $10 million, or 9.4% for fiscal year 2021.
Reed said rebuilding the local economy, employment and keeping people in housing would be the “key issue” for the Democratic City Council candidates.
Hendricks and Dent also spoke about innovation in the business community and local government as a way to drive up revenues without having to increase taxes.
Hendricks said even before the pandemic, a central platform for his campaign was “how can we empower businesses to do business easily in our city and thrive to boost our economy so we don’t have to rely on raising taxes? Which is even more important now in this time where there’s no way you can raise taxes.”
One option was to make more outdoor seating available for restaurants throughout downtown in some parking areas or places with reduced traffic, with protection for pedestrians, he said.
In response to the pandemic, capital projects have been brought to a halt — one of those the construction on the city’s second high school.
Hendricks said he is very supportive of solving the overcrowding issue at Harrisonburg High School and sees HHS2 as the solution. However, he said that the price tag of the high school, along with location and scope of the project, need to be on the table for potential changes.
“I think the budget for the new high school is a point of discussion, the location is a point of discussion, the scale/scope of the project, how big it is, sports fields included or not included — how can we use our resources as smart as possible,” Hendricks said.
Originally, to pay for the new high school, the property tax was estimated to have to rise 13 cents per $100 of assessed value. The tax rate is currently 86 cents per $100 of assessed value.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, no new tax increases are included in the city budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
Reed said she remained supportive of the plan for the school that council approved in December, but added that the city’s budget was going to have to be amended no matter what due to the revenue impacts stemming from the virus.
Dent also said she had no problems with the high school construction plan and continuing the project unchanged once the city is on stable footing to do so.
Dent and Hendricks also said if elected they would look at funding for the city’s golf course, Heritage Oaks. The pair also said they would seek expert guidance, including the yet-unknown consultant’s results from the Heritage Oaks review, on the most efficient ways to reduce costs before taking any action if elected to council.
Anything that was not core services could be subjected to budget cuts, all the way up to the complete end to golf at Heritage Oaks, not opening the city’s pool this summer and reducing maintenance on park grounds when fiscally responsible, according to Hendricks.
“I believe we can find creative solutions to keep Heritage Oaks open as a public park,” Dent said, and added that it seemed clear that the course had lost the city millions of dollars paying for the park.
The city has also been grappling with increasing its stock of affordable housing, an issue Reed described on Tuesday as the city’s “biggest challenge” other than COVID-19.
One idea she spoke about was the creation of a housing advisory board, with members being stakeholders in the industry, including developers, nonprofits and realtors. She said she is also looking forward to the results from the city’s first housing study.
“We need to know how to clearly go forward with housing here in Harrisonburg,” Reed said.
Hendricks has also campaigned on his knowledge about the housing situation and that changes to zoning ordinances would help increase the city’s stock of affordable housing.
“That comes down to zoning ordinances — finding the places where we can do high-density housing, working with [James Madison University] to find a way to keep first- and second-year students on campus so that we can free up some of the housing stock in town for families, for the citizens of Harrisonburg and not to be converted to student housing,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks also spoke about exploring the idea of accessory dwelling units in the yards of city homes to improve density.
Another point Dent brought up was increasing the city’s renewable energy assets. She spoke about mirroring the goal of Gov. Ralph Northam to have state agencies get 30% of their electricity for renewable sources by 2022.
Hendricks also said that solar panels, a popular method to harness renewable energy, would be a good way to achieve energy independence for the city.
“This time, it was a pandemic. Next time, it might be an energy crisis,” he said.
