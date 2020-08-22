It’s an experience you only get once — the day you move into your freshman dorm at college.
There’s the hustle and bustle of cars parked on the grass around dorms, your parents helping schlep mini fridges, televisions and boxes of clothes. There is the moment when your family gives you a hug and drives away, letting you begin the next four years of your life.
All of that was present at James Madison University on Friday as the first batch of new students began moving in.
There were also masks and social distancing as much as they could while moving into a dorm.
It’s going to be a different kind of year at colleges, one that is reliant on students following safety guidelines and mitigation strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashna Nitzsche moved into her new home — Garber Hall — on Friday. The Crozet native said she chose JMU because she has a couple of good friends who attend and the school has all-around “good reviews.”
Nitzsche said the move went well, but was overwhelming. She didn’t have any concerns about coming to college amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just worried that people won’t actually wear masks and socially distance,” Nitzsche said. “It would suck to move in and then get sent home two weeks later.”
But despite this, she said she’s looking forward to meeting new people and branching out. She plans to study kinesiology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Alli Baxter was not moving in on Friday, rather the JMU senior was greeting families as they drove onto campus and giving directions in her role as a FROG, a freshman orientation guide.
Baxter said it was a weird way to begin her last year at JMU, but that she was happy to be there.
“JMU has taken a lot of great steps to help make orientation and move-in safe,” she said.
One COVID-19 precaution this year was that FROGs did not help students move their belongings into the dorms. Instead, they provided verbal support and information for families.
Along with the mask requirement, JMU will also be moving students into their dorms over the course of four days to limit the number of people in any given area of campus. Students also have time slots for moving in for the same reason.
Moving into a dorm is often a family affair, and was so on Friday, even with the limitation of only having two people help move freshmen in. For Rachael Alexander, those two people were her mom and dad. And because the university didn’t say anything about pets being counted in that two-person quota, Alexander also brought her dog, Ace, to help out.
Alexander said that moving into her new dorm, Dingledine Hall, was going well but sweaty having to wear a mask.
The Ashburn native said she’s excited to meet new people and explore her independence.
“I’m worried about going back home often,” Alexander said, referring to putting her parents at risk of COVID by visiting. But that, otherwise, she didn’t have any concerns about being on campus.
Carey D’Arte, from Charlottesville, also said she wasn’t worried about the potential for COVID outbreaks, and that she was really excited to get out of her house and into her new home. She moved into Chandler Hall on Friday.
After attending a very small high school, D’Arte said being on such a large campus with so many fellow students was refreshing and exciting.
The size, as well at JMU’s willingness to accommodate D’Arte’s learning disabilities — she has dyslexia and ADHD — were reasons for choosing the school.
“I’m not sure what I want to do yet, and JMU has so many majors, I’m hoping to fall in love with something I never knew about,” D’Arte said.
