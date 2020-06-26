The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses and organizations to look at their mission in unique ways in order to keep the public safe. Area school divisions are no different and the most recent challenge they had to think about is how to offer summer school while still in the early phases of reopening.
Because Harrisonburg City Public Schools was so far into the process of planning for distance-learning summer school, it continued with that plan despite Gov. Ralph Northam saying schools could have in-person summer school, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division.
"We didn't see it on the horizon that it was going to be an option and we needed to get on with the planning," Lintner said of the idea of in-person summer school.
Harrisonburg started summer school two weeks after the conclusion of the regular school year, giving it less time to change plans, unlike school divisions that don't start until later in the summer.
Participation in summer school has been a little lower than in past years, but Lintner said he was pleased with the numbers. There are about 70 students per elementary school participating. The session has changed from a four-week format to six weeks to allow students to get familiar with technology and get to know their teachers.
Summer school is currently underway for HCPS and will conclude July 24.
Unlike Harrisonburg, Rockingham County Public Schools has not started summer school. Students will attend starting July 13 and go until July 31.
Because it had the time, RCPS will go ahead with the Governor's guidance of reopening school for Phase II. Fewer students will be invited due to the need to social distance, and only students with greater needs will attend, per the Governor's mandate, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
Each class will have 10 students or less, and only students who are English Language Learners or special education in grades four through eight, or students in grades kindergarten through third grade will be invited.
There will not be any field trips to supplement learning, like in years past. There will also be less group work and collaboration in the classroom in order to maintain 6 feet of distance.
At the high school level, summer school will be online, as it has in past years. Prior to this summer, students attended a short summer school in-person but completed assignments online. This year it will all be online, Lintner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.