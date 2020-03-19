For the safety of our community and employees, The Daily News-Record offices are now closed to the general public until further notice.
Payments can be made on our website DNROnline.com, by U.S. Mail or in our drop box located outside the main entrance to our offices located at 231 S. Liberty St., in Harrisonburg.
To contact the various departments in our building, please use the following numbers:
Circulation: 540-574-6240
Advertising: 540-574-6220
Newsroom: 540-574-6280
We will inform you when our building is back open. Please keep checking DNROnline.com for further updates.
— Staff Report
