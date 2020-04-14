Officials with Valley Family and Elder Care confirmed Tuesday that the possible COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility is at Accordius Health on South Avenue in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Jonathan Shenk, chief medical officer for the group that oversees care at the facility, said there are four positive cases and several dozen suspected cases at the 97-bed facility.
“Every resident of the nursing home will be tested today,” said Shenk, in an interview with the Daily-News Record Tuesday morning.
He is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia to administer the tests.
Calls to North Carolina-based Accordius Health, which owns the facility, were not returned.
In a press release Saturday, state officials say they collected specimens from symptomatic residents of a city long-term care facility. The specimens were sent to the state lab in Richmond. Several were positive for COVID-19.
The department, which is working to determine a possible source of exposure, hasn’t released the name of the facility.
While the VDH declined to release the name, three employees concerned about how the virus was being handled within the facility confirmed on Monday that Accordius was the facility being investigated by the VDH.
Nursing homes throughout the country have been hard hit by the virus.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County reported that 42 residents have died from the illness.
It’s unclear if any residents that have recently died at the Accordius facility died from COVID-19.
Kanesha Hamilton, a 25-year-old certified nursing assistant at the facility, said there was an influx of patients with COVID-19 symptoms last week.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
Hamilton said she wasn’t provided proper, or enough, personal protective equipment for the situation.
She said she had to use the same gown she used on a confirmed COVID-19 patient with a patient who didn’t test positive.
“All of this could have been prevented,” said Hamilton, in an interview Monday. “We told them over and over and over that we didn’t feel comfortable working there. I’ve never been in the dark so much. It was like we’re figuring it out as we go.”
Shenk responded to concerns of personal protective equipment shortage, including gowns and masks, at the facility and nationwide.
"There will be a future time that we can reflect and determine ways to be better prepared," he said. "Right now, we are in the middle of a crisis and literally trying to save lives."
He said he's grateful to the community who is volunteering to make homemade PPE for medical providers.
Shenk called the pandemic the "most challenging experience of his career."
He said thankful for his dedicated employees.
“I have always considered the leadership and staff of elder care facilities and my team at VFEC to be noble for their dedication to optimizing the health, cognitive status and overall quality of life of the aged," he said. "As we fight this virus together, I now know that they are heroic.”
Check back to DNROnline.com for more on this breaking news story.
