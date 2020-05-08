Voters in the northern region of Rockingham County will be able to vote for a nominee to run for the Board of Supervisors District 1 seat from the comfort of their vehicles as the Rockingham County Republican Party is hosting a drive-thru firehouse primary Saturday.
Voters eligible to participate are those residing in District 1, which consists of Broadway, Timberville, Fulks Run, Bergton, Lacey Spring, Tenth Legion, Plains and Little North Mountain.
The firehouse primary will take place at the parking lot of J. Frank Hillyard Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Seeking the Republican nomination are Dewey Ritchie, 69, of Brocks Gap, and John Dove, 58, of Broadway.
Dan Cullers, canvass chief for the firehouse primary, said a drive-thru firehouse primary ensures the nomination process can take place in a timely manner, while also observing social distancing protocols.
“Choosing a Republican nominee to run to serve as supervisor for District 1 is an undertaking that could affect the political interests of northern Rockingham County for 2021 and beyond,” Cullers said.
Brent Trumbo currently serves as the supervisor for District 1. He was appointed to serve until the special election in November, which will determine who finishes the remainder of former Supervisor Pablo Cuevas’ term through Dec. 31, 2021.
Trumbo said Tuesday he had not decided whether to run for the position, but would run as an independent if he decided to.
When Cuevas’ stepped down from the board in December, supervisors began conducting interviews to fill the seat. County Administrator Stephen King said on Dec. 17 that the county received nine applications, one being Ritchie.
Ritchie served 39 years as a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County, worked on the county’s Planning Commission, the county fair board and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Alcohol Safety Action Plan.
“I have been involved in public service for most of my life,” he said. “I am committed to conservative values.”
Dove, who ran for Broadway mayor in 2019, said it wasn’t until he heard from his supporters asking him to seek the Republican nomination that he considered running for the board seat.
“That made a difference to me and it would be an honor to represent them on the Board of Supervisors,” he said.
Dove has a degree in business administration from then Eastern Mennonite College and 17 years of management and budget experience in the nonprofit sector. His experience also includes negotiation and oversight of federal government contracts.
“I believe that my experience is essential as we face budget shortfalls due to COVID-19,” Dove said. “This will require creativity because we cannot place any additional tax burdens on the residents of Rockingham County.”
Both Dove and Ritchie said they will ensure Second Amendment rights are not violated if elected.
Ritchie said he is a low-tax, fiscal conservative who wants to promote economic success for all county residents, including business owners.
“I would be honored to continue serving our local community by representing the interests of residents in northern Rockingham County,” he said. “I will be the hardest working individual on that board. I will work hard on that.”
Dove said that if elected he would carry on the precedent set by Cuevas with conservative values for all residents in District 1.
“I would like the people to know that if elected, I will be a voice for them on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors,” he said.
Cullers said participants who would like to cast their vote in the drive-thru firehouse primary should enter from the main entrance of J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and follow those directing traffic.
When voters reach the registration area, they will be asked to present photo identification, and a volunteer will check the voter registration list to confirm they are from District 1.
“Once registration is complete, the voter will move forward into the voting area, where they will be handed a ballot,” Cullers said. “If they wish, we can also supply a clipboard and pen, which will be sanitized each and every time between voters. Once they’ve marked their ballot, they can hand it off to a volunteer, and if they prefer, observe it being placed in the sealed ballot box before leaving the area.”
Cullers said the plan is to run a fair, efficient, clean operation and hopes that participating Republican voters can assist in this effort.
“Our aim is to make the process as simple and smooth as possible,” he said.
