Last summer, Becca Graham and her husband, Joel, took a leap and invested in a bed-and-breakfast together, a purchase full of opportunity and excitement. Outside Stonewall Jackson Inn, flowerbeds are in full bloom. Inside, each room is turned over, trimmed to a T, but the quiet halls echo with silence and the dining hall sits bare in anticipation of guests who will not come.
As what would have been James Madison University’s graduation weekend rolled by, downtown businesses mourned the loss of visitors, and with it, sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the May graduation, we were fully booked a long time ago for the weekend, but we also generally see a large pickup in business the week before. … JMU graduation and JMU family weekend are by far the two biggest,” Graham said. “We definitely can’t recover everything. We’re at almost three months of loss to revenue at this point because people aren’t traveling right now. … Businesses need business.”
Andy Perrine, JMU associate vice president for communications and marketing and founder of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said concerns regarding commencement’s impact on the city’s economy played a vital role in the decision to postpone, rather than cancel, graduation.
Hotel Madison, located on campus, is also facing the brunt of wiped reservation books as occupancy has dropped over 70% compared to last year’s reservations during graduation week.
Main Street still hears the roars of traffic, but few feet track the sidewalks, crowding the marketplaces as is custom for a warm, spring season.
Andrea Estep, owner of Charlee Rose Boutique inside Agora Market, has sold curated collections of handmade accessories and promoted products from women-owned businesses for two years in Harrisonburg.
Estep said online shopping normally accounts for half of sales and local purchases have dropped 30-40%. To adapt to the market, she is providing bundles so people can send support to one another through gift-giving while financially helping local shops. Estep said online sales are helping bridge the gap of lost revenue, but May is prime time in the storefront for both out-of-town and local shoppers.
“The entire week leading up to graduation, there are people that are buying gifts for graduates, there are families in town taking their undergraduates home, there are families in town for graduation. So, as the week progresses, it is busier. It’s a big foot traffic sales week for us,” she said. “The Saturday of graduation is usually quieter from students, but the locals tend to come out once graduation is over. … That’s always a good Saturday for us.”
Closing the brick-and-mortar during the spring comes at a challenging time for Estep because she is in the process of relocating within Agora Market to where The Isles Co. previously operated, which is a bigger space that costs more to rent.
“What I’ve gathered from every business owner I’ve met with this week is that we all have the community and the safety of this community in our mind. We are trying to balance and find this perfect timing to reopen, and I don’t know if that exists, but this is such a sensitive moment that we’re being faced with that I just don’t know if there’s a right answer,” Estep said. “This is such a challenging time because our businesses are our livelihoods.”
James Madison University hosted a virtual conferring of degrees on Friday and has set a tentative in-person commencement schedule for the weekend of Aug. 7-8. Eastern Mennonite University’s commencement is planned to fall on the week of homecoming and family weekend on Oct. 17-18. Many business owners are hoping that May sales may find their way back to the downtown economy with the rescheduled graduation ceremonies.
Joshua Wilton House and Local Chop and Grill House were both projected to have full dining rooms, and owner Rodney Eagle said no amount of takeout can make up for the loss of graduation. But he hopes reservations for a delayed ceremony will amount to the same profit as traditional May lunch and dinners.
“Graduation, that’s always a big time of year for us. I think some have been postponed, but I think for the most part they’ve been canceled because there will be no graduation here this month, so I think they’ve pretty well passed their expiration date, so to speak. I don’t think there’s much we can salvage on that,” Eagle said. “I’ve lived in this town all my life and, wow, it’s almost like a ghost town. It’s frightening, really.”
Eagle said businesses are also cooperating, sharing resources and strategies to strengthen each other.
“We try to compare notes and see where we may save on certain things and help each other by complementing each other’s businesses. If nothing else, that’s one positive thing that’s come out of it,” he said. “I think we’re all going to be different coming out of it.”
In the time of businesses closing doors and canceled reservations, customers are also finding other means of supporting their favorite shops and eateries, if not financially. Over the phone, Estep apologized as tears crept into her voice.
“I’ve had customers bring gifts to my home and drop them off at my home. I’ve had customers write me emails and had customers reach out to me and ask me how they can support me, not just my business, how they can support me and my family,” Estep said. “The community really stands behind small businesses, and I have felt so much of that.”
