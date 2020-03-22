On Saturday, the parking decks in downtown Harrisonburg had few cars inside.
But wheels were still turning as staff at Shenandoah Bicycle Co. were tuning and repairing customers’ bikes before they planned to close today for two weeks, said Tim Richardson, one of the business’ founders.
“People are just trying to prep for isolation time,” Richardson said while sitting in the workshop area on the cloudy afternoon.
Many businesses throughout the downtown area, with lights off, had notes on the door, explaining their short-term closure for the COVID-19 pandemic. Few people walked the streets.
At Horizon Gifts, Ross Ruozzi, a manager, and Rogelio Cruz took advantage of the slow day and were reorganizing stock and cleaning. Ruozzi said he had noticed a large drop-off in foot traffic.
“Definitely no one is walking around,” he said.
Ruozzi said customers were still coming in, but to buy a specific product, such as board game they played during one of the store’s previous game nights.
Another game store in downtown, Gamer Oasis, has also seen changes since a 10-person limit was first recommended and then mandated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“We had a little bit of an influx, and then it’s all dropped by now,” said Josh Roberts, an employee at Gamer Oasis. “We had product releases, and those sold, and that’s kind of it.”
Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been “devastating” for businesses, with drops in revenue from 100% to 40%.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Dono said. “I feel like sometimes it’s not even as slow when we have a huge snowstorm.”
She said as the weather gets nicer and festival season begins, downtown foot traffic steadily builds, but not this year.
“It just trailed off more so every couple of days and it just became slower and slower downtown,” Dono said. “Unfortunately, this is usually the ramp up to a pretty strong season for us.”
She said downtown and locally owned businesses help keep local dollars in the community and support numerous jobs and other businesses. And when vacant storefronts appear, they negatively impact the businesses around them, according to Dono.
HDR has organized a list, including to what extent businesses are operating and if they are closed, how customers can support them in the meantime. Dono said the group is also looking at other ways to economically support the hundreds of businesses in the 40-block downtown area.
“These businesses need cash flow today, and without the money today, I don’t know how they’re going to get through,” she said.
The list can be viewed at https://downtownharrisonburg.org/covid19/.
“By making sure we have a healthy core, it’s going to benefit the rest of the city, and frankly the county as well,” Dono said. “There’s a lot at stake for the entire community.”
The Daily News-Record is also tracking event schedule changes and closures at https://www.dnronline.com/dnronline/schedule-changes-in-wake-of-pandemic/article_9766b683-3905-58ee-8c7c-380c3cb78c65.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.