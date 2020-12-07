COVID-19 knocked James Madison off the court for the second time since October, leading to the cancelation, or at the very least postponement, of four more December games for the Dukes.
Now Mark Byington’s team must wait.
“We expected to be preparing for a game tonight, coming off a Saturday game against a Big Ten opponent,” Byington said Monday morning during his weekly press conference. “This thing is tough to navigate through. The tough thing is, everytime I feel like we are getting momentum, we’ve been shut down.”
JMU was scheduled to play host to Maryland on Saturday, but the Dukes had a single, asymptomatic positive COVID test on Friday, shutting the door on that game shortly before the Terrapins were scheduled to board a bus to Harrisonburg.
The Dukes subsequently put their team in isolation awaiting further test results. As of Monday, JMU still had just one positive case. The team was scheduled to undergo further testing on Tuesday and if there were no other positives, some players may begin individual work with coaches and trainers in the middle of this week.
But even that best-case timeline wasn’t enough to salvage the game against Old Dominion that was scheduled for Monday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, nor a Thursday trip to Coppin State. JMU’s neutral court date with George Mason in Richmond was originally slated for Dec. 12, but was initially called off when the Patriots put their program on pause early last week.
JMU is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 19 when the Dukes head to East Carolina. Only one other non-conference game, Dec. 22 at Florida, remains on the current version of the schedule with Colonial Athletic Association play set to begin Jan. 2 at Towson.
“You can’t let it bother the big-term goals of what you are trying to do,” Byington said. “Everybody is trying to navigate through this. It’s difficult and I don’t mind admitting I’m frustrated and so are our players. But at the same time, this is going to be temporary. We’ve got to be smart during our quarantine and when we get back from this we will be able to play basketball again.”
The Dukes now have room on the schedule to add more non-conference games, but even if further testing and contact tracing goes well for the Dukes, getting contests in this month could be a serious challenge.
The earliest JMU could return to practicing as a team is Dec. 14. Scheduling games between Dec. 14 and 18 is more or less off the table due to a lack of practice time and end-of-semester exams.
It’s possible the Dukes could look for an opponent in geographic proximity to ECU or Florida, and try to squeeze another game into the road trip. But even as other program’s schedules are also ever evolving, at the moment the options among teams within a short drive of either Greenville, N.C., or Gainesville, Fla., are limited.
Byington suggested it’s more likely the Dukes add another opponent between Christmas and the CAA opener. JMU might also weave non-conference opponents into the mix on weekdays after CAA play begins.
The Colonial, like several other leagues, will for the most part play conference games on back-to-back days, Saturdays and Sundays, in a single location. For instance, after opening with a home-and-home against travel partner Towson, the Dukes go to UNC Wilmington the following weekend for a pair of games.
Byington said his program has been in communication with George Mason and Old Dominion in hopes of being prepared to add a game on short notice in January or February.
JMU picked up victories against Limestone and Radford with a loss to Norfolk State in the opening week of the season before its most recent COVID-19 setback. Byington believes as the season eventually moves forward again his team has to cherish each opportunity to compete.
“We’ve got to appreciate when we play games,” Byington said. “We can get going then get shut down again, so when you’ve got a chance to play, you’ve got to really enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.