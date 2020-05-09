Everyday at noon sharp, Betty Brunk and her neighbors at Park Gables on the campus of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community head to their balconies to honor the employees tasked with keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One plays the saxophone. Others bang pots and pans. Brunk holds a sign with a big, red heart on it.
“I just love it,” said the 86-year-old, who moved to Harrisonburg in the 1960s when her late husband, Truman Brunk, became chaplain of Eastern Mennonite College. “I holler as loud as anybody.”
Brunk, who has lived in the retirement community for seven years, has participated in the gesture ever since Elizabeth Franks started the daily tradition on April 17.
Franks, 81, said she got the idea after talking to a grandchild about how people in apartment buildings are going out on their balconies every night to honor first responders.
She then talked to Mary Ellen Lyons to see if she, and her jazz musician-husband, Carter Lyons, would help lead the effort.
Within a few days, Franks said, everything was set up. At 7 p.m., Carter Lyons opened the celebration by playing the First Call — typical of what would be played to open a horse race — on his saxophone.
“It grew from there,” Franks said. “We realized that wasn’t a really good time because most of the staff had already gone home by then.”
So, the group switched to noon each day.
Franks said the daily routine is just a small way to show the employees appreciation.
“We have a tremendous amount of gratitude,” Franks said. “The employees are so cheerful and so caring. We feel privileged to be able to shelter in place here and have great care. We feel very safe here. We’re probably in the safest place we can by being here.”
Maureen Pearson, director of public relations and outreach for VMRC, said employees will often line up 6 feet apart outside the building to greet the residents above.
“The staff is really appreciative for the residents doing this,” Pearson said. “They’re applauding how we are taking care of them. It’s very heartwarming.”
Mary Ellen Lyons, 76, said many of the employees are now doing more jobs, or different jobs, than they used to as a result of COVID-19.
But, she said, they all do it with a smile on their faces.
“The quality of care here is 100% or more,” Lyons said.
Although many nursing homes have been hit hard with the virus, both locally and nationally, Lyons said she’s felt at ease at VMRC. As of Friday, no residents have tested positive for the virus, but two employees have, according to the VMRC website.
“From the get-go, they were concerned about our health,” Lyons said. “We have never felt that we were in danger.”
The Park Gables group plans to continue honoring the employees for the foreseeable future. But, they also hope it ends sooner than later.
Lyons said she can’t wait to give the employees hugs once the virus is no longer a threat.
“We’re looking forward to it,” she said. “They are our family. It will be an emotional reaction. Eyes will tear up.”
