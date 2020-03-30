For Makayla Jones, this was supposed to be the best year of her life.
But just as soon as her senior year at East Rockingham High School began, it was impacted by a season-ending injury in volleyball when she suffered a torn ACL during a preseason scrimmage.
After working through rehab and managing to return to light action, she said she made it a goal to run this spring. Instead, that idea was dismissed when the Virginia High School League announced that it had canceled the spring sports season due to COVID-19. That left Jones with just a few in-action memories from what should have been a special year.
"I basically lost half of my senior year with sports," Jones said. "When I lost that, it was very hard to get by. I can't imagine what the kids are going through now, knowing they can't play their favorite sport again. For me, it was very hard. I just know that God has a plan for everything and that kept me going."
The impacts of COVID-19 have come fast and strong and the sports world has been an area that has been impacted the most. With essentially every sports league, from professional to the amateurs, shutdown across the country, it has left seniors in high school with distant memories of their playing days.
"My first reaction was just, 'Wow,'" Jones said. "I was mostly speechless because my goal was to be able to run this spring. Now, that's not an option for me anymore. I've worked so hard to be able to at least run this year. I was mostly just shook, knowing that I didn't have a chance to run and that's been taken away."
Jones played on the varsity volleyball team as a freshman and has thrived as a track and field athlete since she first stepped foot in the halls of ERHS. She said she had been anxiously anticipating her senior year for months.
"All my previous teammates have talked about how great we were going to be during our senior year," Jones said. "To see how far we've come and now not being able to actually live that dream is really said. Everyone works so hard for that last senior season and for that to be gone — I'm speechless."
Jones was part of East Rockingham's three-time defending state champion team in the 4x100-meter relay race. She also was an all-region performer in volleyball and widely considered as the area's best player entering this season.
Despite all of those accomplishments, Jones said it's the things outside of the sports that made her time with the Eagles so special. She pointed to her teammates and her coaches as what she'll miss the most.
"My favorite memories are seriously having those hard-laughing moments with my friends," Jones said. "Those are the moments you never forget, even if you're not that close to them anymore. You still remember it and laugh about it today."
Jones said she knows there are plenty other seniors across the city/county that are grieving the loss of spring sports. She said that one thing she learned from her injury in August is that life is much bigger than athletics.
"This is just the beginning chapter in our lives," Jones said. "There is so much more out there. This is our time to find ourselves and see what we are capable of. Our class has some very intelligent kids and I feel like we'll all be fine. Trust me, I know this. I've been through it."
When Jones suffered the torn ACL in August, it was a devastating blow to her chances of getting back on the volleyball court. With running in the spring still in the back of her mind, Jones had no idea it would prepare her for an unprecedented dose of adversity in the spring season.
And even though it wasn't the dream year that Jones once envisioned, she said it's something she learned from. And, eventually, she said it'll serve as a great life lesson for herself and other seniors from around the city/county.
"If you keep telling yourself that it will get better, I promise you it will because sports was my life. The key word is 'was.' I've learned to do other things in my free time. I always think positive because that's just what my parents have always taught me," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.