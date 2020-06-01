Eastern Mennonite University has announced tentative plans to reopen its campus this fall.
EMU, like James Madison University and Bridgewater College, closed its campus in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release Monday, the university will open back up for the upcoming semester, and “[a]ny one of several learning environments may be adopted,” the release says.
“We understand there are many questions about the future, some that even we cannot answer yet, but we are making a strong commitment that the pandemic will not diminish EMU’s ability to deliver exemplary teaching and caring community support for our students in fall 2020,” President Susan Schultz Huxman said in the release.
More information is expected to be released in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.