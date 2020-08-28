As an early childhood education center, the Shenandoah Valley Child Development Center didn’t fit the requirements for Rockingham County’s Small Business Grant program until the Economic Development Authority decided to change the criteria to include child care facilities.
When a second round opened with the new criteria, it allowed Pamela Houck, who founded the center, to seek grant funding. On Thursday, the application was approved.
“It’s a godsend,” she said.
Houck said the center is licensed to serve 107 children ranging from infants to school age, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is serving less than 35 children.
The center was eligible to receive CARES Act funding, but those funds only covered payroll, not rent.
“What they did was they took the maximum capacity and divided that in half and have $100 per child for three months and then another three months,” Houck said. “That paid us through October.”
But between paying each month’s rent and struggling to find staff, Houck said once the center was eligible to apply for the county’s grant funding, submitting an application was a matter of “basically sustainability.”
“These grants are crucial,” she said. “It’s hard to find staff because people don’t want to work with kids and we pay a living wage. … You don’t want to take that away.”
Shenandoah Valley Child Development Center was one of 35 small businesses to be awarded grants totaling $175,000 during the second round. As of Thursday, 68 small businesses have been awarded grant funding through the program.
The grant program, approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 24, is funded by $500,000 the county received from the CARES Act and is used to provide funds to support rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, payroll and similar expenses for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify for round two, a business had to be in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, restaurant, day care center or travel-related sectors and have between one and 50 full-time, on-site employees. Applicants had to have gross annual receipts less than $5 million and have experienced a revenue loss of 25% or more due to COVID-19 when compared to average revenue from the past two years.
Businesses with one to 25 full-time employees were eligible to receive a grant of $5,000, while businesses with 26 to 50 full-time employees could receive a grant of $10,000.
Locally owned franchise businesses are eligible for grants.
On Tuesday, the county’s small-business grant review team met to review the 42 applications that were received by Sunday’s deadline. The review team also considered five to 10 businesses that were denied during the first round that were eligible in the second round.
Trish Davidson, the county’s finance director, said only seven businesses were denied due to being located in Harrisonburg or not showing enough revenue loss in response to the pandemic.
All approved applicants in round two qualified for a $5,000 grant, leaving $160,000 remaining from the county’s CARES Act funds.
With funding still left, the EDA agreed to open a third round, as well as opening the criteria to allow agricultural businesses to be eligible.
As a small business that was able to benefit from the grant program, Houck said she would encourage other business owners to apply during round three.
“I’ve been battling cancer since January, so having this on top of a pandemic has been hard for our business. I’m thankful for the grant,” she said.
