With only two weeks left, Elkton Town Council finalized the spending of its federal CARES Act funds during Monday’s meeting.
It would be the final motion for council members Louis Heidel and Margaretta Isom, whose terms end Dec. 31.
The main item of discussion was how to spend $20,000 set aside for nonprofit organizations. Council approved the appropriation during its November meeting.
In June, the town received $149,605 from Rockingham County’s CARES Act funds designated to the seven incorporated towns.
With all funding needing to be spent by Dec. 30 or be returned, the town began finalizing allocations in November.
During the Nov. 16 council meeting, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the town had paid $43,000 in COVID-19-related expenses. Council agreed to set aside $30,000 for hazard pay for town employees, $20,000 for nonprofits and remaining funds used to offset police salaries for the months of October, November and December.
For the nonprofit allocation, the plan was to have organizations apply for CARES Act grants through the town. After applications were submitted, town staff would determine how much money would be given to each nonprofit.
Lunsford said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that each grant would be a maximum of $1,500.
Organizations were required to submit written justification for the need and include revenue shortfalls and increased expenses to be considered.
The town’s finance committee, along with a small group of staff, reviewed the requests and made recommendations on grant recipients.
During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Joshua Gooden said eight nonprofits were to be considered for the grants: Elkton Downtown Revitalization Corp., Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, American Legion, Elkton Ruritan Club, Junior Order of United American Mechanics Ladies Auxiliary, Blue Ridge Garden Club and the Elkton Neighborhood Watch.
With $20,000 already budgeted for nonprofit grants, council member Steve America motioned to split the full amount between the eight organizations.
The motion carried in a 5-0 vote, with Isom abstaining due to an affiliation with one of the organizations.
Gooden said each organization will receive $2,500.
Other items on Monday’s agenda were an update on the town’s dog park and website.
Lunsford said the dog park at Stonewall Park should be complete in two weeks, with a small grand opening to be scheduled sometime in January.
The town’s website will also be unveiled in January as updates and a new design are being finalized.
Council members will be shown the new website configuration during their January meeting, Lunsford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.