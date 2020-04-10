Harrisonburg City Council will consider two emergency ordinances related to taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic and will also be presented with the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget in a busy Tuesday meeting, according to the agenda.
The public will not be able to physically attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on television at public education government Channel 3.
One emergency ordinance is targeted to relieve taxpayers from penalties and interest due to late payments of meals and transient occupancy tax between April 20 and June 20.
Another emergency ordinance would exempt certain residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic from the 10% late fee for utility billings, according to city documents.
City Council will also hold a public hearing on the five-year Capital Improvement Program, among a variety of requests and hearings on the agenda.
The CIP is a planning tool for scheduling and production of capital projects with a price tag of $50,000 or more.
The meeting will also feature a report on the Downtown Parking Study Plan to be presented by DESMAN, the parking consultancy firm tasked last year with executing the study.
Another part of the meeting’s public hearings will be held regarding a request from Park Apartments LLC and Faith Community Free Methodist Church for a rezoning at 200-294 Rocco Ave. and 1690 South Main St.
The two parcels equal just over 11 acres and the groups are looking to zone the site for medium- to high-density residential, according to city documents.
The plan is for construction of 60 apartment units on the western, southern and northern potion of the land with 90 parking spots.
Staff recommends the approval.
In another request to council regarding city development, Elite Land LLC is looking for a special use permit for outdoor recreational and leisure activities, which may include non-transient dwelling on the property, at 60 Carpenter Lane.
The plan is for a facility for Black Bear Gymnastics for private and group instruction for boys and girls, along with after-school programs, birthday parties and other related uses.
However, city staff recommends denying the request, but has floated options for conditions of the special use permit if council is interested in approving the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.