There's nothing ordinary about Wyatt Emswiler's approach to the game.
The 6-foot-2 left-handed senior has an unorthodox delivery on the mound, a quiet persona inside the Broadway locker room and a history with the game of baseball that has been anything but the usual.
"My guys come out of there saying, 'I really don't know how he does that,'" said Tim Turner, the Gobblers coach, after a strong season-opening win over East Rockingham a year ago. "He just knows how to pitch."
Emswiler broke onto the local baseball scene a year ago with an impressive junior campaign that took the area by surprise. After getting cut in eighth grade, Emswiler didn't play as a freshman out of fear of not making the team again.
Before his sophomore year at BHS, the Gobblers coaching staff approached him about the possibility trying out again. He did just that, made the squad and had a strong JV season as a sophomore and quickly became a key part of the varsity squad's success during his junior year.
"I think everybody had just slept on me coming into the season," Emswiler said. "I just wanted to show everyone. I just wanted to prove myself."
Emswiler ultimately did prove himself. He went 7-0 last season for the Valley District co-champion Gobblers, tossing 58.2 innings while giving up 51 hits and 32 walks, striking out 45 and posting an ERA of 3.22
"He works fast on the mound and I think that's what helps him a lot," junior outfielder and James Madison commit Bryce Suters said of his teammate. "Plus, he plays with extreme confidence and that's what I like because I strive to play with confidence, too."
That confidence the soft-spoken Emswiler built during his junior campaign was what he hoped would propel him into a strong senior season. A year after Broadway went 20-4, winning the district tournament before falling to Fluvanna County in the Region 3C semifinals, the senior was one of several key returners for a Gobblers team that had its sights set on a trip to the state tournament.
Instead, Emswiler is now dealing with the loss of his senior season. Although his playing days aren't over — he will pitch the next two seasons at Potomac State College in Keyser, W.Va. before aiming to transfer to another program — the fact that he won't be able to chase another district title still stings, he said.
"My heart dropped instantly," Emswiler said. "I couldn’t believe that this was how my senior season was going to end. The most disappointing part about this is just knowing I won’t be able to play with some of the best teammates and coaches I’ve ever had."
Emswiler often credited his teammates last year for his surprise success. Despite being one of the quietest players on the Broadway roster, he said his relationship with his teammates was what propelled him to so much success.
"Having these guys hitting behind me is a big confidence boost for you," Emswiler said. "With them behind me, I feel I can do anything coming into the game."
That's what makes the loss of his senior season a bit more painful. It's not necessarily the wins or the individual accomplishments that were on deck this season that Emswiler will miss the most, he said. It's his teammates and friends.
"My favorite memories are coming to practice every day and hanging out with all my teammates because we were all like brothers," Emswiler said. "We always had a good time, there was never a dull moment. I’m also going to miss the home games and hearing the fans cheer because the baseball field is an escape for me."
Now, much like his own game, Emswiler will take an unusual exit from the halls of Broadway as he gets set to begin his collegiate career. Although his final year with the Gobblers didn't go as expected, he can only hope it helps bring him even more success in his future.
"I’m not sure how long it will take for me to get over this," Emswiler said. "All I can do is work harder and let it fuel me for college."
