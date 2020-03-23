The latest local college and university to shutter their doors and go to online-only classes for the rest of the semester are Eastern Mennonite University and Blue Ridge Community College.
According to Lauren Jefferson, spokesperson for EMU, the decision was made Monday to continue classes online for the remainder of the semester.
BRCC's decision came late Monday afternoon.
At EMU last week it was announced that campus would be closing to students after a student exhibited "illness like symptoms" consistent with COVID-19. The student was quarantined while awaiting test results, which ultimately were negative for the coronavirus.
At that time, some students were permitted to remain on campus given certain circumstances, such as housing insecurity, if they are international students or can't return home due to health concerns with family.
Additionally, graduation will not be held in-person or on the original scheduled date of May 3. Plans to reschedule or host an alternative version of graduation are still in the works, Jefferson said.
"Some kind of virtual celebration is in the works and some in-person celebration later," she said.
From communications to students: "For those completing degree requirements, your degrees will be conferred and diplomas will be mailed to you. We are exploring ways to celebrate your accomplishments in an online platform on May 3 and are hoping to announce an in-person EMU graduation during the 2020-21 academic year. We’ll give you updates as soon as we have them."
EMU is the latest school to announce that the spring semester would not continue on campus. James Madison University was the first to make the call last week, along with Bridgewater College.
While Blue Ridge Community College announced that it is abiding by the mandate to cancel gradation from the Virginia Community College System, there had been no announcement about going to only online and distance learning until late Monday, said Bridget Baylor, spokesperson for the college.
In a letter to students it was announced that all classes will be online-only for the remainder of the semester.
In addition, Blue Ridge Community College campus buildings, including the Online Outpost in Waynesboro, will be closed to students and non-employees effective Tuesday through at least May 15.
