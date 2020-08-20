Eastern Mennonite University announced a delay to move-in day for students and will hold undergraduate classes online to start the fall semester after four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19.
The fall semester will begin online Aug. 25, the email stated. The final week of courses and final exams will be taken online.
Students can move on campus Sept. 3 through 6, according to the announcement. Students who have already arrived, the email stated, will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining.
The four student leaders were asymptomatic, according to the email, and all other student leaders who were in contact with the positive tests are in quarantine.
