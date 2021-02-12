The spring semester is in full swing for area college and university students. Extra precautions are being taken and extra testing is keeping track of COVID-19 cases.
However, one area school has seen its first uptick in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.
Eastern Mennonite University has seen 69 positive cases in the last three weeks, according to EMU officials. Previously, the university had only reported 30 cases of COVID-19 when school began in August. This presents 70% of total COVID cases over the course of six months occurring in the last three weeks.
According to Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for EMU, after seeing a surge in cases the university is working with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health.
"We quickly implemented mitigation measures, including a shift to online classes, a pause on athletics, full 14-day quarantine periods for those students who had been exposed and limitations on campus gatherings," Jefferson said.
Numbers are back down as a result of this and careful vigilance to standard safety protocols like masking and physical distancing. EMU is beginning a three-week phased return plan starting Monday.
There are currently 19 active cases at EMU, but only seven confirmed cases this week.
James Madison University has continued aggressive testing measures for students, which included the testing of all on-campus students the last week in January before they could return to campus and classes — 3,829 tests over a two-day period.
Since then the university has been averaging between 550 and 600 tests a week. Thursday saw the highest daily case spike with 16 positive tests.
Currently, there are 28 active cases and 99 total cases since Jan. 4.
Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs for JMU, said while the positivity rate from entry testing for on-campus students was relatively low, there is still much work to do to ensure the student population continues practicing safe habits.
JMU has continued surveillance testing and started offering optional testing for off-campus students, which is a free and rapid test.
"The addition of offering off-campus testing this semester is another way to identify and quickly isolate the cases that are positive, to ensure we are working to stop the spread," Miller said.
"We are still early in the semester but are using all of the tools and resources to offer additional testing and communicating to the JMU community the importance of practicing safe habits," Miller said. "We want to be a good neighbor to the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community and will continue our vigilance."
Bridgewater College continued to see very low COVID-19 positive cases. The college had 39 total cases since the first of the year, and only nine new cases in the last 14 days.
