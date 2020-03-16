Although initially saying that students could stay on campus despite classes being canceled for two days and then going online, students at Eastern Mennonite University have been told to go home.
The decision was made Monday after a student on the Harrisonburg campus showed symptoms of an illness, according to Lauren Jefferson, spokesperson for the university.
That individual was taken to the hospital and is being treated in isolation. Test results on whether it is a case of the new coronavirus will take several days. However, the university wanted to act with an abundance of caution and has told students to vacate campus. In addition, students who interacted with the potentially infected student are in isolation on campus.
The executive leadership team for the university made the decision Monday morning, Jefferson said.
When asked how many students will remain on campus — depending on their situation going home might not be an option — Jefferson said: "Our residence life staff are still checking in with students about their plans at this time, so we really can't make an accurate estimation. We're aware that situations are also changing and there is news coming from their home areas as well, so they are considering many factors in whether to stay or leave."
Students who want to remain on campus must have a reason, which they are being asked to share confidentially so that residence life staff can help to meet their needs and concerns. Students who choose to remain must sign a waiver.
In terms of classes, or a timeline for students returning to campus, nothing has changed.
On Thursday, EMU announced a plan to protect the health of its campus community, according to a press release.
All public events and public access to activities on campus have been canceled through April 3.
Essential guests will be asked to sign in upon entering campus.
Classes were canceled Friday and Monday in preparation for online instruction. The university will move to online instruction Tuesday and will continue through April 3. Some courses, including clinicals and off-campus learning placements, will continue until further notice.
