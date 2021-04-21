Four-minute interactions with strangers aren’t generally something that stand out in the grand scheme of one’s day-to-day life.
But for Katy Wessel, a nursing student at Eastern Mennonite University, the four minutes she spent with dozens of people getting their COVID-19 vaccine are tales of hope and joy that she won’t soon forget.
Wessel is a nontraditional student. She is 51, and this is her second career. Wessel’s first degree is in business, and she worked for many years as a massage therapist, as well as a volunteer at a food bank in Charlottesville. Wessel has always loved helping people, she said, and her dream was to be a nurse. When her youngest child graduated, she decided to pursue her dream. The dream is now 15 days away.
An opportunity she didn’t think she’d get was being able to help out at various vaccination clinics in the Valley and help administer shots.
But senior nursing students in professor Kate Clark’s community health course and associated clinical rotation this semester have been giving vaccines and aiding with processing at clinics up and down the Shenandoah Valley — in Lexington, Augusta Health in Fishersville, the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, Sentara RMH Medical Center, the city jail and community center in Harrisonburg.
“Many of the nurses working there had been nurses for years, some had even come out of retirement to help out at these events, and the breadth of knowledge they had was amazing, but they were also very supportive and encouraging to us as students,” Wessel said. “You couldn’t help but know that it was important work we were participating in with them.”
According to Clark, EMU’s smaller program and long relationship with the local district of the Virginia Department of Health has contributed to unique opportunities to work small and large clinics and to interact with many different populations, including health care professionals, incarcerated individuals and senior citizens, according to a press release.
While some of those Wessel stuck were scared of potential reactions to the vaccine, most were hopeful. Most people she administered to saw the vaccine as an opportunity to see loved ones again.
“The most touching client was a woman who would be able to see her new granddaughter for the first time after almost a year as soon as she was fully vaccinated,” Wessel said. “But there were many other similar stories I listened to in the four minutes or so of interaction with each person.”
Wessel said she looked forward to each clinic because of the “full humanity of the experience.”
“I feel like I was a participant in a really important part of our world’s history,” she said.
According to Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for EMU, an informal count kept by EMU Health Services shows that 110 students and 135 employees have received the full course of vaccines as of April 14. These numbers are based on copies of vaccination cards provided to the university.
Students, faculty and staff who share a copy of their vaccination card will no longer need to fill out the daily symptom tracker, one of several measures instituted this year to help track individual and community health.
While some universities are requiring proof of vaccination in the fall, EMU officials are still collecting information and exploring options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.