Kelly O'Baugh and her husband, Steve, of Harrisonburg, take a walk through Purcell Park Wednesday afternoon. "It's for exercise, getting out, and adding structure to the day. We're both teachers so we're working from home," Kelly O'Baugh said. Both teach seventh-grade English, Kelly at Elkton Middle School and Steve at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School. Experts say exercise can help alleviate negative mental health effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.