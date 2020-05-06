In February of 2018, Scott Baugher watched his mother’s casket sink into the ground, and always remembers that day surrounded by long lost friends, acquaintances and family, piecing together memories of her life in a collage of remembrance.
For 38 years, Baugher has helped others grieve their loved ones working at Kyger Funeral Home. Now, families are unable to gather in churches or cemeteries in large celebrations of life, and grief is a lingering emotion, never finalized by the ceremony envisioned for a loved one.
“The whole thing about a funeral is it’s for the living. It’s a time of reflection of tremendous memory and tremendous emotion. … It’s a time of healing, and when you can’t experience that because of this, your emotions can sometimes get bottled up and you kind of carry them around," he said. "You don’t have closure like so many people talk about with the finality of death, because funerals are for the living.”
Because church doors are closed and congregations limited to 10 people, Baugher said the afterlife service industry has been hit hard and families are left without closure. Since March 20, instead of a daylong ceremony marked by speeches and traditions, immediate family members have opted to gather for graveside services to maintain a semblance of a standard funeral.
People losing loved ones are not the only ones experiencing grief. The biggest misconception about grief is that it must accompany a traumatic and permanent loss, but grief is a normal and healthy emotion, according to Nancy Shomo, coordinator of bereavement services at Sentara RMH Medical Center. And it’s an emotion everyone currently is feeling.
“When we hear that word, ‘grief,’ we automatically think death, but we also grieve what is called ‘disenfranchised loss’ or ‘life loss,’” Shomo said, describing life loss as the inability of control or reliance on day-to-day points that construct a person’s life. “As it wears on, these losses start to wear on us and we actually, with life losses, go through the same stages that we do with death-related loss.”
In no particular order, and with some stages reoccurring or not occurring, the stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Universally, Shomo said, everyone experiences anger while going through grief. It is important to come to terms with each emotion during the process of grieving because it can manifest in physical reactions, she said.
She said some of the symptoms of grief are fatigue, poor concentration, difficulty sleeping and change in appetite, and all of them are normal. When bottled up and unattended, the emotions that accompany grief can evolve into more serious, harmful side effects like migraines, intestinal issues and pain.
In Bridgewater, Sapphire Valley Wellness Center counselor Brian Strode specializes in trauma and human services with a focus on compassion fatigue. Stress, like any emotion, can be healthy in normal doses or overwhelming if unmanaged. Strode advises clients to look to any silver linings that accompany stressors as learning opportunities.
“Something like this, we’ve learned how to take better care for hygiene. We’ve learned how to better prepare our health care system for if something worse were to happen,” Strode said. “The impact of [the pandemic] is greater because all of the attention on it, but the fact it’s a stressor and how to manage it is pretty much the same.”
Uncertainty and lacking closure can cause life loss to feel more difficult to overcome than loss of a loved one, according to Shomo, and in a world where everyone is grieving, it is important to take care of oneself because the normal support system of friends and family may also be struggling.
“During this time as we’re grieving globally and you reach out to other people, you might get the response, ‘Well, I can’t be of any help because I’m struggling, too,’” Shomo said. “One of the things we can do is to pretty much own it. … We need to let ourselves be sad, angry, frustrated, whatever the emotions are.”
If able, Strode points to exercise as an accessible means of overcoming stressors and reducing tunnel vision on the negative. Routine stretching and relaxing muscles can also prevent build-up of body stress, which he said can evolve into worsened conditions.
“One of the best ways to cope with things is to simply just talk about it; don’t just bottle it up. Just the fact of talking about stressors, even if there’s not a resolution, actually releases neurohormones that helps relax your body. And your body relaxing is what actually prevents post-traumatic stress disorder and those things along that disorder,” he said.
All in all, grief is a natural process with several pieces that must be lived through before peace comes within reach. Everyone is grieving the loss of normalcy during the pandemic, and sharing experiences is beneficial.
“We all grieve. There’s no free pass. Everyone grieves. There’s no stigma attached to it, and it’s not a mental illness. It’s a natural response to loss,” Shomo said. “It appears there’s no end in sight, but in truth, with both death and life loss, we start to be able to manage. We start the coping skills. We take care of ourselves. … We can stay negative and angry and stuck in what was or we can take a step forward and grow knowing that we really are together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.