Though the COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented in its scale for current generations, the 1918 Spanish Influenza outbreak in the U.S. was also devastating to much of the population.
“[COVID-19] rivals, maybe surpasses, the 1918 flu. There was a lot of bacterial co-infection and we didn’t understand a lot of the science back then. We didn’t have the tools,” said Judith M. White, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, who studied the mechanisms by which viruses infect cells.
The weaknesses of the PPE supply chain spurred a new stockpiling system for essential PPE within Sentara Healthcare, according to Jennifer McPherren, vice president of supply chain.
She said the hospital transitioned to warehousing more of its own PPE and disease outbreak supplies at all times.
Local health and safety officials said that though the COVID-19 pandemic taught them much about the weaknesses of the global PPE supply chain, tried-and-true procedures like social distancing will remain at the forefront of their response to future outbreaks of diseases — whether they’re coronaviruses or not.
“I have textbooks in my office that talk about social distancing and limiting exposure in public spaces and self-quarantining from 2007,” said Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator of the Harrisonburg Fire Department. “So these are things we’ve been talking about for 15-plus years.”
Even still, during a March 28 lecture entitled “Global Virus Pandemics: We Should Be Better Prepared for the Next One,” at The Center at Belvedere, a senior living community in Charlottesville, White said the public goes through cycles of vigilance around the outbreak of disease and forgetfulness around health issues when the crisis ends.
“Unfortunately, people say we’ve been through these cycles before, of hysteria and neglect,” White said. “When there’s a pandemic there’s a lot of attention on the virus and then there’s neglect. I think the scientific community has had yet another wake-up call.”
Helmuth said reaching all people in the community with the right information has been a huge challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are people who don’t have anything to do with social media and there are people who don’t have anything to do with government,” Helmuth said. “How do we get the messages to everyone about processes that need to be put in place?”
White continues to research how combining different existing drugs can treat entire families of viruses — a “cocktail” that could be effective against all coronaviruses, for example, instead of just COVID-19.
“We need to be looking for broader coverage against multiple members of the virus family,” White said. “Broad coverage vaccines, broad coverage therapeutics.”
In the talk, White said future pandemics could emerge from tick or mosquito bites. Though not an “alarmist,” she emphasized the need for the scientific community to remain vigilant in the development of antiviral treatments.
“When we have the environment that we do, in a world where you travel around the world in 24 hours and you don’t know that you’ve been infected with disease in 48 hours, the probability of diseases is high,” Helmuth said, citing a 2014 speech by President Barack Obama.
The toll of future pandemics will depend on the treatments available and also the public response to scientific information, White said.
“A lot of it depends on the public uptake of listening to public health experts,” White said. “I’m optimistic that it won’t get worse than this, that we won’t have something worse than this.”
Helmuth and White both said the response to scientific and public health information will need to be de-politicized in order to improve the response to a future disease outbreak.
“I think the public perception piece and the public buy-in to vaccines and masking and all this is probably where more work could be done,” White said.
Additionally, reaching everyone in the public through different channels to provide safety information emerged during COVID-19 and won’t go away during future pandemics, Helmuth said.
“People also need to understand that when we’re talking about a novel illness, we don’t know everything,” Helmuth said. “So we go with what we know and we change our practices as we learn more about those diseases.”
Having a constant supply of PPE is something that Virginia is looking at post-pandemic, said Bob Mauskopf, director of emergency preparedness for the Virginia Department of Health. He said, right now, the state maintains a 30-day supply of PPE, while it works with the federal government to supply vaccines as needed.
Mauskopf said he hopes the state will continue to work to make it easier to procure vaccination personnel in times of crisis. Not just anyone can administer a vaccine, he said, but anything that makes it easier for more professionals to administer them can help with response to disease.
