F&M Bank donated $50,000 to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce, according to a Friday press release.
The taskforce was set up less than two weeks ago to help mitigate the economic fallout to local businesses a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
F&M Bank’s donation will be used for a new Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resilience Grant fund.
Grants are for businesses with 25 or less employees. Up to $5,000 is available and will be awarded until the fund runs out.
Applications for the grants are open and those interest are to apply through the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.
Last week, the city announced 0% interest loans for small businesses were available. According to Brian Shull via the release, the city has already loaned $100,000.
— Staff Report
