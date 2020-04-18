Fabric Stores Essential During Pandemic

Peggy Simmons turned her quilting setup into a face-mask making production weeks before elastic, thread and sewing needles were hard to come by.
And with help from local fabric stores, Simmons has been able to donate more than 300 masks to people across the United States.
Nearly a month ago, Simmons began making fabric face masks for her family and friends. Needing additional materials, she placed an order with Patchwork Plus, one of the largest quilt shops in Virginia, located in Dayton.
While placing an order, Simmons began speaking with one of the employees about the face masks and eventually come to an agreement that Simmons would make masks for the store using donated fabric and materials.
“If people have the need, you got to do it,” Simmons said. “I try to not turn anyone down.”
When she has face masks ready, Simmons waits in the parking lot — Ziploc bags filled with masks ready to be handed off to those who need them.
“Anyone who comes by, we make masks for,” said Cynthia Hay, one of the four co-owners of Patchwork Plus. “She has given to the University of Virginia, nursing homes, doctor’s offices ... she just gives them away.”
Since Simmons has been donating masks, she has also received donations for herself to keep her project moving.
Most recently, Simmons received a call from someone in Pennsylvania asking for face masks. She is also filling orders from the U.S. Navy.
“It is women like Peggy doing this,” Hay said. “It’s crazy what women are stepping up to do.”
How Sewers Became Essential
On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of wearing a cloth face covering when in public and, since then, fabric stores have become a popular place to shop.
“It is so funny because we are a small business and to find out what we sell protects us, we were just wanting to hang in there,” Hay said.
And Patchwork Plus isn’t the only fabric store in the Valley that has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Ragtime Fabrics in Harrisonburg and Sew Classic Fabrics in Rockingham County had to adjust store operations with materials on backorder.
Belle Stemper, owner of Ragtime Fabrics, said the plan was to close the store for two weeks starting on March 16, but due to high demand in fabric, elastic and other sewing materials, the store reopened March 24 to sell elastic they had on hand for curbside pick-up.
“I felt it was important to get materials to the people,” Stemper said. “We’ve turned the store upside down, put inventory people want out front and elastic comes in as fast as it goes out.”
To accommodate customers when the store is closed to the public, Stemper and her staff have put window shopping to use by displaying fabric customers may want.
“Fabric is a way of expression,” Stemper said.
One store that remains open to the public is Sew Classic Fabrics inside the Shenandoah Heritage Market.
Owners Amanda Weaver and Dorothy Showalter said when stores began to close, their business started to slow down. The owners thought it would be a good time to complete some projects around the store, such as building new shelves and painting the back room.
“We were planning on closing, but when the need for masks became so great, we needed to be open to supply people,” Weaver said.
Showalter said she figured they would not be “essential.”
Meeting The Demand
At first, Weaver and Showalter were giving away fabric from their flat-fold table that carried a few 100 yards. In little time, the table went from carrying fabric stacking a foot high to less than 20 prints left.
“That was our way of helping the people who were sewing,” Showalter said.
Weaver said the store has been busier than they were expecting due to the need for face masks, adding that they have been trying their best to supply everyone.
“Elastic is our number one question,” she said.
Hay, at Patchwork Plus, said the staff was working 12-hour days in order to meet the demand.
“It’s been busy,” she said. “Our goal is to keep the community supplied as best as we can, and it’s difficult.”
At Ragtime Fabrics, Stemper said she was having a hard time filling orders due to the store not being set up for e-commerce.
“[Orders] are all through emails, phone calls and Facebook,” she said. “It’s time like this I wonder what it would be like for our store to be ‘e-tail.’”
In order to make time to fill orders, Stemper changed the hours of the store to allow for Mondays to be spent solely on completing orders, saying it was important for staff to not get overtired.
While the need for materials to make face masks has kept business going, Stemper said she missed not being able to have the personal interaction she once had with customers who visited Ragtime Fabrics.
“Before you would hear people say, ‘I’m in heaven,’ and they feel inspired,” she said. “All of that we are missing.”
