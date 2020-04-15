A resident of Accordius Health nursing home in Harrisonburg has died from COVID-19, family told the Daily-News-Record on Wednesday.
Broadway resident Karin King said Sentara RMH Medical Center called her family this afternoon to tell them that her 73-year-old father, Jim Southerly, died at 1 p.m. from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
King said she was told Southerly had been in the hospital since Sunday, but she never received a call from Accordius.
"I'm pretty angry," she said. "I didn't even know he was in the hospital."
She said something needs to change at the facility on South Avenue, where her father lived for three and a half years, before more deaths occur.
Calls to North Carolina-based Accordius Health were not returned.
King is among a growing number of angry family members with loved ones at the nursing home.
For days, Bonnie Southers’ quest to see or hear from her 93-year-old mother, Nellie Gentry, were ignored, she said.
Gentry, who previously had a stroke and suffers from dementia, has called Accordius home for six years.
On Saturday, state officials said they collected specimens from symptomatic residents of a city long-term care facility, and several were positive for COVID-19.
The state didn’t release the name of the facility, but the Daily News-Record on Monday confirmed that Accordius is the home in question.
Southers, of Hinton, said she has no idea if her mother tested positive or not, or whether she has symptoms. She said she’s begged to hear from her mother or be able to see her through a window -- a concept that many nursing homes throughout the country have adopted to cope with strict isolation guidelines.
“I’m very, very upset,” said Southers, who added that the person who answers the front desk phone only takes messages. “I can’t see my mom. They won’t let me talk to the nurses. I tried five days in a row. It’s not right.”
Southers said her mother has a phone in her room, but every time she tries to call, the phone just rings and rings with no answer.
Elkton resident Krystal Shaffer said her experience has been essentially the same.
Her 90-year-old grandmother has been at the home for about six months as she completes physical therapy to help her heal from a fall.
Shaffer said the family has been kept in the dark.
“The lack of information coming from the facility is concerning,” she said. “I know they are busy, but families need to know what is going on with their loved ones.”
Shaffer said she received a voicemail over the weekend alerting her to the possible outbreak, but had no details about her grandmother.
She has talked to her grandmother, she said, but would like an update on her condition from the nursing home.
“I didn’t even know she was getting tested,” said Shaffer, adding that the only updates she’s getting on the facility is from news reports.
On Tuesday, officials with Valley Family and Elder Care confirmed that the possible COVID-19 outbreak is at Accordius Health, the day after staff members disclosed the information. The company oversees health care at the facility.
Dr. Jonathan Shenk, chief medical officer for the group that oversees care at the facility, previously said there are four positive cases and several dozen suspected cases at the 97-bed facility. It’s unclear if any employees tested positive, but several employees say there were confirmed cases among them.
Shenk said that by the end of Tuesday, all residents would have undergone testing, although results could take several days.
On Wednesday, he said he was still waiting for results.
"The Accordius Harrisonburg nursing facility, and the medical staff, are continuing to work closely with the Virginia Department of Health gathering data to inform our response to this outbreak," he said.
Shenk said his company provides a doctor and nurse practitioners when needed, but most of the staff at the facility are employed by Accordius.
Employees say they weren’t provided proper, or enough, personal protective equipment for the situation.
One employee said she had to use the same gown she used on a confirmed COVID-19 patient with a patient who didn’t test positive.
In March 2019, the facility was cited for 22 violations, including failing to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program.
The report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted employees failed to use proper hand-washing techniques during a medication pass and pour observation.
The report also stated that a resident who tested positive for the flu was found outside of their room without wearing a mask.
It’s unclear if any of those measures were addressed before the pandemic started. At the time of the review, the facility was owned by Curis of Harrisonburg. It's unclear when Accordius took over.
As local health officials try to get a grasp of the situation at Accordius, nursing homes across the country, and in Virginia, continue to be hit hard by the virus.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County reported that 45 residents have died from the illness.
The possible outbreak at the Harrisonburg facility comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Virginia and the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The district covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Wednesday's tally on the Virginia Department of Health website reported 6,500 cases, an increase from 6,171 reported Tuesday.
The data shows 101 cases in Harrisonburg and 67 in Rockingham County.
The statewide death count increased from 154 on Tuesday to 195 on Wednesday.
On Friday, the VDH reported the first COVID-19-related fatality in the Central Shenandoah Health District. VDH declined to say where the death was.
