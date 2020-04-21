Growing up as a child in New York, Oscar Alvarez spent a lot of time drawing.
The 43-year-old Harrisonburg resident took art classes in high school and enrolled in calligraphy lessons to further his hobby.
On Monday, his skills became the talk of the town. Alvarez, his wife, Karen, 15-year-old daughter, Sophia, and 11-year-old daughter, Ashley, drew a mural on a fence near the intersection of Washington and Vine streets. The drawing features both the Harrisonburg Police Department and Harrisonburg Fire Department logos.
The mural gives thanks to police officers, firefighters, rescue squad members, health care providers, teachers, journalists and postal employees for the work they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re heroes,” said Alvarez, who added he doesn’t consider himself an artist. “We see them every day on TV. We have to give thanks to them.”
Alvarez said their quest started out as a way to get some fresh air.
“I was trying to get my kids out of their rooms and outside in the backyard,” said the temporarily laid off Tenneco employee.
They planned to draw something on the sidewalk or back deck, but Alvarez’ wife convinced the family to create the art on a nearby fence for everyone to see.
While the message is meant to thank essential workers, it also sends a message to the community: in big letters, it states “stay home.”
“We needed to do something to let people know what they need to do: stay home,” said Alvarez, who has lived in the city since 2003.
Scott Drugo, HPD’s intelligence officer and gang task force supervisor, said officers were first tipped off about the mural by a city bus driver.
“We were really impressed,” he said. “Putting up a mural like that with chalk is difficult. It’s heartwarming.”
He also added that the message of staying home is needed, because officers have noticed an uptick in traffic in the last few days.
Interim Fire Chief Steve Morris said he first noticed the Alvarez family’s skills when he saw a picture on social media.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” he said. “I like creativity.”
He said he’s grateful that community members are stepping up to recognize essential workers.
“People don’t realize how much it means to us. … We’re just like everyone else. We have to stay at home too,” Morris said. “It gives you a good, warming feeling, and makes you realize people care.”
