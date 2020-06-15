Tote bags in tow, dozens flocked to downtown on Saturday to celebrate and observe the return of Harrisonburg’s lively community hot spot.
On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., vendors and customers were reunited at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market as Turner Pavilion reopened for in-person shopping.
Since mid-March, online ordering and drive-thru pickup were the only means of collecting local, fresh grocery hauls from the regular collection of market vendors. Sales on Saturday were slow, with the bulk of shoppers swinging by just before noon, but several customers said they were unaware the market had adapted to its temporary closing with an e-commerce option.
Alan Ulmer of Ulmer’s Mountain View Farm said the slow speed of returning to operations was expected but welcomed after months of struggling to navigate sales virtually.
“My wife spent as much time online as I did getting it ready. We’ve never done a lot of online, so it was a whole new thing,” he said. “You don’t know what you’re going to pick at the start of the week to sell at the end, so it’s hard to keep inventory.”
Cool, elderberry lemonade tempted visitors at the entrance of the pavilion, leading to psychedelic tie-dye apparel and tables mounted with spring’s bountiful harvest, bringing color to the previously empty pavilion. But one thing was starkly different than regular operations — booths were flipped to face the road rather than turned in to the pavilion to encourage social distancing.
Face masks failed to hide the joy on everyone’s face at the chance to resume Saturday morning traditions at the market.
“That’s the idea you get from the people coming through, too. People like to see what they’re getting, and I can’t blame them,” Ulmer said.
Rising James Madison University seniors Clara Conrad, Jordan Folk and Alannah Bake waltz around the pavilion loaded with fresh herbs in hand and an appetite for crepes as they perused the lot. Conrad said she did not know the market vendors offered online pickup during the pandemic and was overjoyed to reunite with her favorite booths.
“Part of the experience is walking around and being here. To walk around, see people,” she said.
Dr. Punkaj Dua, an internal medicine specialist, previously shopped at the marketplace once or twice every week and said he was eager to return. Stopping by Jerry’s Gourmet Berries and Ferments stand on Saturday to pick up a few favorite items, Dua said he was pleased with everyone’s adherence to health guidelines.
“I like the way they set it up. It definitely ensures 6 feet apart,” Dua said.
Jerry Fields’ fermented products and canned juices were among the more popular stands this weekend. Fields attributed his uptick in sales to people’s increased concern in health.
“I expect sales will go up. More people are much more aware of their immune system and its impacts on their health,” he said.
Mary Noel of Berry Happy Rooster Farm said the first morning back was slow, but she anticipates sales will resume to regular speed once university students return to town.
“I thought it would be better. We just have a few people, and they’ve started to trickle in. Next week may not be good, but the week after they’ll start trickling in when weather gets better,” Noel said. “When word gets out and students get back.”
Selling produce and handcrafted goods is a life line for several of market vendors, so while sales were down and online, many said they added the Lexington Farmers Market to their rotation.
“It was good at the beginning, but I think people got tired of it. I think they’re excited to be back. We’re really happy,” said Evan Bullard of Dig This Produce about returning to regular operations at Harrisonburg Farmers Market instead of depending on online orders.
Tuesday’s market is also opening this week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and online ordering is available. Online ordering for Saturday’s markets are out of service, but operations manager Reber Crib said the option will return soon and be maintained for the foreseeable future.
“It took a lot of effort between us and our vendors. Everyone came together very well. We had to make adjustments to our routine,” Crib said. “I think the turnout is really good. I was wondering what it would be like. Everyone is socially distancing, so I’m happy.”
