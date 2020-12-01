The first full semester of school for local colleges and universities since the pandemic began is drawing to a close, and students are going home for the holidays while officials make plans for another semester during COVID-19.
At Eastern Mennonite University, residence halls closed the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Students will finish this week of regular classes online. Finals for undergraduates are next week.
Although going into the semester, staff, students and faculty knew this was going to be a unique one, it's been even more unusual than expected, said Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for EMU.
Summer planning included many contingencies. The school knew based on experiences in the spring that officials would need to think through and plan for many different scenarios and possibilities, from residence halls to student life, dining, athletics and academics.
"All facets of community life needed to be scrutinized and updated," Jefferson said. "We also knew our situation could and probably would change on a daily basis. Our faculty, staff and students entered into the semester ready to adapt based on both the status of the disease in our area and new public health information."
For example, while EMU had always planned to have students return home before Thanksgiving, administrators made a decision in the days prior to minimize in-person events and to urge that classes be taught virtually.
This wasn't something the school had specifically anticipated doing, but it was a proactive move as part of a larger campuswide effort to make sure students could quarantine as effectively as possible before returning to their homes, Jefferson said. EMU also offered COVID testing before students left. Within a day or so of this announcement, Pennsylvania began to require proof of a COVID test for those traveling in from out of state.
EMU's total COVID numbers have stayed low throughout the semester, but the fact that all 210 pre-Thanksgiving tests of campus community members were negative was a major barometer of both the health of the community and the persistence and vigilance in following public health protocols, Jefferson said.
Unlike EMU, students at Bridgewater College have returned for the final two weeks of school between Thanksgiving and winter break, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications for the school.
However, students were given the option of doing online learning for the remainder of the semester, which 260 students opted for. In addition, faculty members who were teaching in person were also given the option of teaching the remainder of their courses online, of which 17 chose to do.
The new semester will begin on Jan. 12, which is a week later than usual to give faculty and staff ample time to get campus ready for the return of students.
Parkhurst said she thinks the semester went better than officials could have anticipated, with COVID-19 cases remaining low at only 45.
While BC is ready to pivot to fully online learning, it is anticipated that next semester will proceed as this one has, with students remaining on campus and taking classes in person.
Blue Ridge Community College was the only institution of higher learning in the area that decided early on that this semester would be almost entirely online, with only about 10 to 15% of students being in person for programs such as nursing and automotive care.
BRCC decided to proceed the same way for the spring semester, said Bridget Baylor, director of public relations for the college.
There are two weeks left in the semester, with finals concluding prior to Dec. 19.
The virtual learning experience for students has been varied, Baylor said. While many students were successful, even if it's not how they would have preferred to take classes, there were those who didn't adapt to the format and had a hard time.
"That's challenging and disappointing for everyone," Baylor said. But it was deemed necessary to keep students, staff and faculty safe.
BRCC had only one reported positive COVID-19 case during the past few months.
James Madison University students went home last week for Thanksgiving break, and most will remain there until next semester starts in January.
Normally, students would return after a short Thanksgiving break to finish out the semester before the winter holidays, but due to concerns over travel and COVID-19, the university has decided to keep students away until they return next year.
On-campus students headed home depending on their schedules, said Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university.
“Most of our students transitioned home this week and will remain home until after winter break, “ Vass said.
There will be a fully virtual course load for the rest of the semester.
Winter break has also been extended by a week because students won’t get a traditional spring break this year. Spring break is usually a time of traveling for students, which is not recommended during the pandemic. To keep students from being tempted to travel and then return to school, spring break was canceled and students will get long weekends throughout the semester instead.
