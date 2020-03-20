For many of the firefighters and emergency medical technicians in the Harrisonburg area, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t their first rodeo.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett and Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said first responders have dealt with the H1N1 virus in 2009 and the Ebola virus in 2014.
While the new coronavirus is more widespread in the United States than the other two were, first responders treat it the same way.
“We have protocols in place to protect us from respiratory diseases,” Bennett said.
The first step in the protocol is in the hands of the dispatchers at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
Bennett, who serves as the ECC’s interim director, said dispatchers screen callers to see if they have symptoms of the new coronavirus, including a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
He said those seeking help should be upfront with their condition.
“It’s critical, not just for their safety, but for the first responders,” Bennett said.
If the responses callers have to 911 call-takers meet certain criteria, that information is passed on to first responders.
At that point, Bennett and Holloway said, firefighters and EMTs will put on personal protective equipment, often referred to as PPE.
They will wear a gown, mask, goggles and gloves to protect themselves.
When first responders arrive at a patient’s home, only one responder will enter, unless it’s an immediate life-threatening situation, such as cardiac arrest.
“We’re trying to limit contact,” Holloway said. “We’re going to err on the side of caution.”
Once inside the home, a mask will be put over the patient's face to protect the first responders while they begin their assessment.
Bennett and Holloway said, city and county crews — to their knowledge — haven’t transported anyone who has later tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area has reported three cases, including a James Madison University student. The patient in the first case, hospital officials say, is in their 60's and at home recovering.
While firefighters and EMTs are taking precautions, police are, too.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies have changed up approaches, including how they take reports.
“We’re trying to keep a distance and avoid contact as much as possible,” he said. “We’re trying to do as much as possible over the phone.”
He also said that deputies have some PPE to use when the criteria is met.
“We have to be aware of the situation,” Hutcheson said.
HPD Cpl. Scott Drugo said that, on occasion, police officers are the first to arrive on the scene of a medical call.
Even when talking to someone on the streets, he said, officers have to look for signs and take precautions.
“It’s a big adjustment for everyone,” he said.
If a first responder contracts the coronavirus, Holloway said, plans are in place to handle it.
He said the city and county have worked on plans for years.
First, he said, that emergency responder would have the option of self-isolation at home.
However, he said, in some situations, that wouldn’t be possible if there is a spouse, children or others that live in the home.
As a result, he said, the city and county have a designated facility to house responders.
Despite the challenging times, Holloway said, first responders aren’t shying away from the situation. He said they are used to running toward scary situations to help the community stay safe.
“They’ll do their job,” he said. “It’s what we do as emergency responders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.