Sunnyside Communities was notified of five new cases of COVID-19 at its Pannill Health Care Center, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The retirement community's officials were notified of two cases Tuesday afternoon, one being a resident and one being a worker. On Wednesday, Sunnyside staff learned of an additional three cases — two more residents and another worker.
The release says the center is in complete isolation and continues to be closed to all visitation.
The retirement community also began testing staff and residents, and staff members won't be allowed to return to work until their tests come back negative.
At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and Sunnyside employees who have tested positive, as well as the staff and residents awaiting their test results,” Josh Lyons, president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, said in a press release. “The health and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority, and we are incredibly appreciative of the support and guidance we have received from the Virginia Department of Health.”
Also on Wednesday, Bridgewater Retirement Community announced that President Rodney Alderfer had tested positive for COVID-19. The organization learned of the positive result Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
No residents of BRC are believed to have been exposed, according to the release, and no residents have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health is performing contact tracing, and all those who were potentially exposed have been quarantined at home for two weeks since the date of exposure, according to the release.
