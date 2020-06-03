Sunnyside Communities was notified of five new cases of COVID-19 at its Pannill Health Care Center, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The retirement community's officials were notified of two cases Tuesday afternoon, one being a resident and one being a worker. Wednesday, Sunnyside staff learned of an additional three cases — two more residents and another worker.
Bridgewater Retirement Community’s president, Rodney Alderfer, tested positive for COVID-19, the organization learned Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
No residents of BRC are believed to have been exposed, according to the release, and there have been nonresidents have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health is perfuming contact tracing and all those who were potentially exposed, have been quarantined at home for two weeks since the date of exposure, according to the release.
