Bridgewater’s Dynamic Aviation will fly its DC-3 airplane, Miss Virginia, over Sunnyside Retirement Community today at 2 p.m. to honor employees, according to a press release.
The World War II-era airplane’s trip is planned on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, a famous British nurse who is credited as the “foundational philosopher of modern nursing,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
“We are thrilled that Dynamic Aviation chose to honor Sunnyside’s nurses and staff in such a special way,” said Josh Lyons, president and CEO Sunnyside Communities in the release. “They have always been a great community partner and we sincerely appreciate all they do.”
The flyover will be moved to Wednesday at the same time, 2 p.m., in case of inclement weather today.
“We are incredibly grateful for the healthcare workers at Sunnyside, throughout Harrisonburg, the Valley and around the world for their selfless sacrifice and giving it their all to ensure that those who have been affected are comforted, cared for and safe,” said Michael Stoltzfus, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation in the release.
-- Staff Reports
